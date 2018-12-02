Product Roundup: Yoga Essentials

Interested in taking up yoga to help with your diabetes management? Check out this roundup of some our favorite yoga essentials that can be found on Amazon.

Practicing yoga can improve strength and flexibility, and at the same time, promote physical and mental well-being. Still not convinced yoga is for you? Yoga can help you better manage your blood sugars, along with helping you to lose weight, lower your blood pressure, and even reduce your cholesterol! An added benefit of yoga: it can help you banish stress.

Advertisement

If you’d like to give yoga a try but you’re not sure how, Peggy Cappy’s DVD, ‘Yoga For the Rest of Us: Easy Yoga for Diabetes With Peggy Cappy’ is a perfect way to get started. Peggy Cappy is an experienced yoga practitioner who has created a series of yoga DVDs for PBS. All of her DVDs provide step-by-step instructions that gently ease you into yoga while in the comfort of your own home. You’ll build strength, improve your flexibility and balance, and boost your overall health. No matter your age or your ability, Peggy will help you reap the many benefits of this ancient practice. Remember to check with your doctor before starting any type of physical activity program. Namaste!

Check the price on Amazon!

Yoga has caught on big-time in the United States, and maybe you consider yourself somewhat of a yogi. Yoga is beneficial for many reasons, so why not give your feet the benefit of yoga, as well?

YogaToes GEMS can help restore your feet to a more natural form and function by gently stretching your toes, stimulating circulation, and relieving foot fatigue. YogaToes GEMS have an open top frame, which means that you can adjust the separator posts to a position that is more comfortable for you. They come in one size that can fit a wide range of foot sizes, and they’re made from a medical-grade gel that is hypoallergenic and free from a number of toxins, including parabens, PCBs, lead, and formaldehyde. If you suffer from bunions, hammer toes, overlapping toes, or plantar fasciitis, using YogaToes GEMS can help stretch and strengthen the muscles in your feet, providing relief. Pop these on at the end of a long day on your feet — your tootsies will thank you! (And of course, if you have any of these or other foot issues, always check with your foot doctor first to determine the best course of treatment for your condition.)

Check the price on Amazon!

Want to learn about additional items that are important for diabetes care? See “Product Roundup: Diabetes Essentials.”