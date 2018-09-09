Product Roundup: Exercise With Diabetes

Looking for products that can help with exercise when you have diabetes? Check out this roundup of our favorite items that can be found on Amazon.

Diabetic Athlete’s Handbook

Written by world-renowned diabetes and exercise expert Sheri R. Colberg, PhD, the Diabetic Athlete’s Handbook provides advice for athletes of all levels living with Type 1 or Type 2 diabetes. Including more than 100 sport-specific training guidelines for a variety of pursuits, and covering information on “insulins and other medications, glucose monitors, blood sugar management, nutrition and supplements, injury prevention and treatment, mental strategies,” and more, the information in this book can help keep you at the top of your game.

Tribe Water Resistant Cell Phone Armband

Strap the Tribe Water Resistant Cell Phone Armband on your arm and you’re good to go! This water-resistant neoprene and polyester armband holds iPhones X, 8, 7, 6S, 6, SE, 5S, 5C, and 5, as well as Galaxy S4, S3, and S2. The no-slip design keeps your phone safely in place so that you can enjoy the activity of your choice. You can easily reach your screen to change tunes or make a phone call, as well. The band is adjustable to fit upper arms of different sizes, and it comes in eight colors. Bonus: The phone case sports reflective strips that provide extra safety if you’re walking or jogging in the dark, as well as a slot to carry your house key. Order your Tribe Cell Phone Armband today so that you can safely and easily keep your phone with you while you enjoy a fun — and active — walk or run.

Easy Yoga for Diabetes With Peggy Cappy

If you’d like to give yoga a try but you’re not sure how, Peggy Cappy’s DVD, ‘Yoga For the Rest of Us: Easy Yoga for Diabetes With Peggy Cappy’ is a perfect way to get started. Peggy Cappy is an experienced yoga practitioner who has created a series of yoga DVDs for PBS. All of her DVDs provide step-by-step instructions that gently ease you into yoga while in the comfort of your own home. You’ll build strength, improve your flexibility and balance, and boost your overall health. No matter your age or your ability, Peggy will help you reap the many benefits of this ancient practice. Remember to check with your doctor before starting any type of physical activity program. Namaste!

