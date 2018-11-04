Product Roundup: Diabetes Sick-Day Essentials

Looking for diabetes sick-day essentials? Check out this roundup of some our favorite items that can be found on Amazon.

Brita Water Pitcher with Filter

Staying hydrated is important for good health, especially if you have diabetes. In fact, if you have diabetes, you have a higher risk of becoming dehydrated compared with people who don’t have diabetes. Why? High blood glucose levels can cause you to urinate more, and frequent urination can lead to dehydration.

One of the best beverages to drink is water. If you avoid drinking water because you don’t like how the water from your kitchen tap tastes, and if you don’t wish to purchase wasteful plastic bottles of water, Brita’s 10-Cup Water Pitcher may be just what you’ve been looking for. The BPA-free Brita filter reduces taste and odor from chlorine; in addition, it filters out harmful substances, including lead, mercury, benzene, and asbestos. When water tastes good, you’ll drink more! The Brita filter lasts two months, on average, making this an environmentally-friendly choice (each filter that you use saves 300 16.9-ounce plastic bottles — now that’s sustainability!). Start drinking water that tastes good — and is good for you and the environment — today.

Cusa Tea Premium Instant Tea

If you’re looking for a delicious, healthy beverage that is free from calories and carbs, reach for a stick of Cusa Tea. Tea has a number of health benefits that might just help with your diabetes management. For example, research shows that tea — black, white, and green — may improve insulin sensitivity, thanks to substances found in tea called polyphenols. This, in turn, can make it easier to get and keep your blood sugars within your target range. Tea’s health benefits go beyond blood sugars, too. Drinking black tea may help lower your risk of having a heart attack, while sipping green tea may help you lower your cholesterol and triglyceride levels.

Cusa Tea is an instant tea that bypasses the need to steep. Simply tear open a “stick,” pour it into your favorite mug, and add hot or cold water. Cusa tea is a premium, organic tea that is free from preservatives, flavorings, and sugar. It’s made using Cold Steep Technology that concentrates the tea into crystals; the crystals instantly dissolve into hot or cold water. Voila! You’ll have a delicious, nutritious tea in seconds — literally. Cusa Tea variety pack includes English Breakfast, Lemon Black, Oolong, Green, and Mango Green teas. Tuck a few sticks of Cusa tea in your purse, briefcase, backpack, or pocket — enjoy anytime, anywhere!

Type You Diabetic Care Daytime Liquid Cough & Cold Medicine

Fall is here! On the heels of cooler temperatures and shorter days comes cough and cold season. Dealing with a runny nose, a scratchy throat, and a hacking cough can make you feel miserable, as well as make it challenging to manage your blood sugars. That’s because illness of any kind (including the common cold) triggers your body to release hormones that can raise your blood sugar and make it harder for your insulin to do its job.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), adults have an average of two to three colds per year; if you have diabetes and get a cold, it can take you longer to get better, compared with people who don’t have diabetes. Therefore, the best defense is a good offense, and that means doing your best to prevent getting a cold in the first place. That includes washing your hands often and staying away from people who are sick. If you do get a cold, make sure you have Type You Diabetic Care Daytime Liquid Cough & Cold medicine in your medicine cabinet. This cough syrup is specially formulated for people who have diabetes: It’s 100 percent sugar-free and contains no sugar alcohols, sodium, gluten, alcohol, dyes, or decongestants. So if the common cold strikes, reach for Type You Diabetic Care Daytime Liquid Cough & Cold medicine for soothing relief from coughs, throat irritation, and congestion. (Check with your doctor or pharmacist before using if you take medicines for depression or Parkinson’s disease.)

