Product Roundup: Diabetes On the Go

Looking for products that can help with your diabetes management while you’re on the go? Check out this roundup of our favorite items that can be found on Amazon.

Dex4 Glucose Gel

The best way to handle hypoglycemia is to prevent it from happening in the first place. But because life happens, it’s important to be prepared. Dex4 Glucose Gel is a fast-acting source of carbohydrate that’s an excellent option for treating low blood glucose. Using a glucose gel is a convenient and fast way to treat lows, since it doesn’t require chewing and is easy to swallow. Each 1.2-ounce pouch of Dex4 Glucose Gel contains 15 grams of carbohydrate — the amount recommended for treating hypoglycemia. The pouches are convenient to carry in your purse, briefcase, or backpack. Keep a few in your car’s glove compartment and desk drawer, as well. They’re also perfect for traveling or anytime you’re on the go!

OakRidge Sharps Container

Used sharps are a real danger to people and pets if they’re not disposed of safely and properly because they can spread serious infections, including HIV and hepatitis B and C. It’s important to have an appropriate, designated container in which to place used sharps. OakRidge sharps containers come in packages of three, making them perfect for use at home, at work, and when traveling. They’re made of puncture- and impact-resistant material that meets Food and Drug Administration (FDA) standards, including OSHA and EPA regulations for biohazardous waste collection. In addition, the clear lid on each of these containers allows you to see when it’s getting full; once the container is full, you can lock the lid before disposing of the container. Additionally, each container is clearly labeled with instructions for use, plus a biohazard warning.

For information on where to dispose of sharps containers in your area, visit https://safeneedledisposal.org.

Chillpack Double Bag Diabetic Travel Organizer

If you take insulin or non-insulin injectables, such as dulaglutide (brand name Trulicity), exenatide (Byetta and Bydureon), albiglutide (Tanzeum), liraglutide (Victoza), or amylin (Symlin) it’s important to keep them out of extreme temperatures. Heat and cold can spoil your insulin and your non-insulin injectables, and can even affect how your blood glucose meter works. The Chillpack Double Bag Diabetic Travel Organizer is a perfect way to keep your medicines, pens, syringes, meter, and other diabetes supplies safe and organized. This insulated cooler bag is double-thick for extra protection, and comes with two ice packs that will ensure that your medicine and supplies stay at the right temperature — without freezing.

The Chillpack Double Bag Travel Organizer is also ideal for sports, camping, and even going to work. Knowing that you have everything you need to care for your diabetes in one place will go a long way to give you peace of mind and manage your diabetes, whether at home, work, or abroad.

