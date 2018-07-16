Product Roundup: Diabetes Apparel

Today kicks off Amazon Prime day, and to get into the spirit, here is a roundup of our favorite pieces of apparel that can be found on Amazon to improve your daily life with diabetes.

Yomandamor Bamboo Diabetic Socks

Yomandamor Bamboo Diabetic Socks are available for both women and men and come in a variety of sizes and styles, including ankle, low-cut, crew, and knee-high styles. Whether you’re relaxing at home or out and about, Yomandamor bamboo diabetic socks will keep your feet safe and healthy. Check out some of their socks designed for women, and a pair designed for men!

Vnox Medical Alert ID Bracelet

Vnox Jewelry produces an assortment of medical ID bracelets; most of them are made from stainless steel, but several styles are available in leather or silicone. You can pick from an array of styles, too, ranging from bangle bracelets with charms, to cuffs, to link bracelets. There are enough styles to appeal to women, men, and children alike, and you’ll have no trouble finding a bracelet that suits your personal style. Amazon provides free engraving, as well.

Tribe Water Resistant Cell Phone Armband

You know how being physically active is so important when you have diabetes. So maybe you’ve taken steps (literally) to get outside and be active. But carrying your phone in your hand or your pocket can be cumbersome. Strap the Tribe Water Resistant Cell Phone Armband on your arm and you’re good to go! This water-resistant neoprene and polyester armband holds iPhones X, 8, 7, 6S, 6, SE, 5S, 5C, and 5, as well as Galaxy S4, S3, and S2. The no-slip design keeps your phone safely in place so that you can enjoy the activity of your choice. You can easily reach your screen to change tunes or make a phone call, as well. The band is adjustable to fit upper arms of different sizes, and it comes in eight colors.

