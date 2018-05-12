Home > Blog > Amy Campbell > Product Review: Vnox Medical Alert ID Bracelet
Product Review: Vnox Medical Alert ID Bracelet

by Amy Campbell, MS, RD, LDN, CDE
If you have diabetes, it’s important to carry or wear a form of medical identification (ID), especially if you take insulin or pills that can cause hypoglycemia (low blood sugar). Wearing an ID bracelet is an easy — and fashionable — way to stay safe in case of an emergency.

Vnox Jewelry produces an assortment of medical ID bracelets; most of them are made from stainless steel, but several styles are available in leather or silicone. You can pick from an array of styles, too, ranging from bangle bracelets with charms, to cuffs, to link bracelets. There are enough styles to appeal to women, men, and children alike, and you’ll have no trouble finding a bracelet that suits your personal style. If you have difficulty with clasps, try Vnox’s watch band-style bracelets.

Vnox medical alert ID bracelets are made from high-quality materials that are durable and affordable. Every bracelet displays the medical symbol to alert emergency and medical personnel that you have a medical condition. Amazon provides free engraving, as well. Prices are suited to any budget, and range from approximately $8.99 to $22.99, not including shipping.

Don’t put off wearing a form of medical identification. Wearing a medical ID bracelet is a smart way to stay safe and get proper medical attention in the event of an emergency. For more information about medical alert jewelry, read “Medical Alert Jewelry for Diabetes.”

