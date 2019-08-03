Product Review: VIFUUR Water Sports Shoes

Hitting the beach or the lake this summer? Sunscreen, check. Hat, check. Towel, check. VIFUUR Water Sports Shoes…? Better make that a check, too. Yes, you need these. Whether you’re lounging by the pool or sailing the seven seas, protecting your feet is of the utmost importance if you have diabetes. Rocks, broken glass, shells and hot pavement can do serious harm to your feet, increasing your risk for infection, burns and other problems.

Advertisement

To get cutting-edge diabetes news, strategies for blood glucose management, nutrition tips, healthy recipes, and more delivered straight to your inbox, sign up for our free newsletter!

VIFUUR Water Sports shoes are a fun and stylish way to look good, be active and protect your feet when you’re enjoying the great outdoors. They feature a sturdy rubber sole and a smooth, stretchy upper that is flexible and allows your feet to breathe. The design prevents chafing, and taking them off is a breeze. Plus, they dry quickly! Wear VIFUUR Water Sports Shoes if you’re boating, fishing, snorkeling, windsurfing or enjoying a game of beach volleyball. They’re even great for washing the car! You’ll find an endless amount of uses for these comfy shoes. They’re available for men, women and children, and come in an amazing assortment of colors and patterns. And, the price can’t be beat — pick up a few pairs today!

Check the price on Amazon!

Want to learn more about keeping your feet healthy with diabetes? Read “Caring for Your Feet When You Have Diabetes,” “How to Choose Footwear” and “Improving Blood Flow to the Feet.”

Amy Campbell, MS, RD, LDN, CDE

A Registered Dietitian and Certified Diabetes Educator at Good Measures, LLC, where she is a CDE manager for a virtual diabetes program. Campbell is the author of Staying Healthy with Diabetes: Nutrition & Meal Planning, a co-author of 16 Myths of a Diabetic Diet, and has written for publications including Diabetes Self-Management, Diabetes Spectrum, Clinical Diabetes, the Diabetes Research & Wellness Foundation’s newsletter, DiabeticConnect.com, and CDiabetes.com