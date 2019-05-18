Home > Blog > Amy Campbell > Product Review: Vanicream Antiperspirant/Deodorant for Sensitive Skin
Product Review: Vanicream Antiperspirant/Deodorant for Sensitive Skin

By Amy Campbell, MS, RD, LDN, CDE
The warm weather is upon us, which means it’s time to shed those heavy winter clothes and start basking in the great outdoors. Warm weather can also mean more sweating, and no one wants to walk around with wet, smelly armpits. In addition, people with diabetes may sweat more than people without the condition due to several factors, including low blood glucose, autonomic neuropathy, kidney disease and some medications. People who have diabetes may be more prone to having sensitive skin that gets irritated easily, so finding an antiperspirant and deodorant that does its job without irritation can often be difficult. Luckily, there’s Vanicream Clinical Strength Antiperspirant/Deodorant for Sensitive Skin.

This antiperspirant/deodorant is fragrance-free, and contains no irritating ingredients, such as dyes, lanolin, parabens, formaldehyde, preservatives or botanical extracts. It’s also gluten-free. Vanicream Antiperspirant/Deodorant for Sensitive Skin goes on smooth and dry, and it’s a clinical-strength formulation, which means you get 24 hours of continuous protection — so you (and your skin) stay dry and comfortable all day long.

