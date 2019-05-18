Product Review: Vanicream Antiperspirant/Deodorant for Sensitive Skin

The warm weather is upon us, which means it’s time to shed those heavy winter clothes and start basking in the great outdoors. Warm weather can also mean more sweating, and no one wants to walk around with wet, smelly armpits. In addition, people with diabetes may sweat more than people without the condition due to several factors, including low blood glucose, autonomic neuropathy, kidney disease and some medications. People who have diabetes may be more prone to having sensitive skin that gets irritated easily, so finding an antiperspirant and deodorant that does its job without irritation can often be difficult. Luckily, there’s Vanicream Clinical Strength Antiperspirant/Deodorant for Sensitive Skin.

Advertisement

This antiperspirant/deodorant is fragrance-free, and contains no irritating ingredients, such as dyes, lanolin, parabens, formaldehyde, preservatives or botanical extracts. It’s also gluten-free. Vanicream Antiperspirant/Deodorant for Sensitive Skin goes on smooth and dry, and it’s a clinical-strength formulation, which means you get 24 hours of continuous protection — so you (and your skin) stay dry and comfortable all day long.

Check the price on Amazon!

Want to learn more about managing diabetes in the warmer weather? Read “Planning an Active Summer,” “Summer Portion Control: From Beach to Barbecue” and “Eight Tips for Healthy Grilling.”