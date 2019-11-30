Product Review: URPOWER Essential Oil Diffuser and Humidifier

You’ve probably been seeing or reading a lot about essential oil diffusers. Maybe you’ve even wondered if you should get one. Essential oil diffusers are making the rounds in more than just yoga studios these days. They work to emit essential oil into the air, which is then inhaled and/or absorbed by the body. Essential oils come from plants and are highly concentrated; when inhaled or applied to the body, they can exert various effects, including relieving stress, boosting energy, promoting relaxation, improving concentration, and even fighting infection, based on health claims.

As noted, essential oils are highly concentrated and can be harmful if used improperly. One way to safely enjoy the benefits of essential oils is with a diffuser. The URPower Essential Oil Diffuser is a combination of a diffuser and a cool mist humidifier. It’s a perfect way to add moisture to the air in your home, at work or even in a hotel room to keep your skin and sinuses healthy and happy. Add a few drops of your favorite essential oil — try lavender for relieving stress and to promote sleep. Peppermint oil can give you an energy boost and lemon oil helps with concentration. The URPower Essential Oil Diffuser includes seven different color lights, a night light and a programmable on/off cycle to best meet your needs. And it’s quiet enough so that you can work, relax and sleep without even knowing it’s on.

Amy Campbell, MS, RD, LDN, CDE

A Registered Dietitian and Certified Diabetes Educator at Good Measures, LLC, where she is a CDE manager for a virtual diabetes program. Campbell is the author of Staying Healthy with Diabetes: Nutrition & Meal Planning, a co-author of 16 Myths of a Diabetic Diet, and has written for publications including Diabetes Self-Management, Diabetes Spectrum, Clinical Diabetes, the Diabetes Research & Wellness Foundation’s newsletter, DiabeticConnect.com, and CDiabetes.com