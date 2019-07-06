Product Review: U-POWEX Resistance Bands Set

Regular physical activity is a key part of helping you manage your diabetes. There are three main types of exercise to aim for: aerobic, which includes walking, swimming and biking; flexibility, which involves stretching to help you stay limber; and strength training, which includes using weight machines, hand weights or resistance bands.

Advertisement

The thought of doing strength training exercises may seem somewhat intimidating. If lifting dumb bells isn’t for you, consider springing for a U-POWEX Resistance Band set. You’ll get five bands, each with a different level of resistance, making this suitable for beginners and experts alike. The bands are 48 inches long and made from latex, so they’re durable and made to last. You’ll also get two handles, two ankle straps and a door anchor to allow you to perform a wide variety of exercises. Not sure how to use resistance bands? U-POWEX has got you covered. Included in the set is a workout guide to help you perform a wide range of exercises to strengthen and tone your muscles. And all of this comes in a waterproof carry bag so you can take these with you wherever you go. Remember: always check with your health-care provider before beginning any type of exercise program.

