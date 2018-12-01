Home > Blog > Amy Campbell > Product Review: Tovolo Collapsible Microwave Food Cover
Product Review: Tovolo Collapsible Microwave Food Cover

by Amy Campbell, MS, RD, LDN, CDE
Meal planning is a big part of diabetes self-management, but it’s more than counting carbs and reading labels. Meal planning involves actually planning out what your meals will consist of for the week ahead. And given how busy everyone seems to be these days, it makes sense to batch cook so that you’re not scrambling to throw together dinner or reaching for the takeout menu after a long day at work.

If you’re lucky enough to have your meals prepped for the week, or perhaps leftovers from last night’s dinner, you’re likely going to head for the microwave for fast heating. But microwaving can dry out your food and create a mess all over the inside that is nearly impossible to get off. Solve both conundrums with the Tovolo Collapsible Microwave Food Cover. This ingenious cover seals moisture in during microwave heating and prevents that tomato sauce from spattering the inside. The cover is vented to allow steam to escape and avoid sogginess, and it has finger grips on the top for easy lifting. The Tovolo microwave cover will fit most standard dinner plates and can also be used flat on bowls.

We all know that space can be at a premium in most kitchens: Thanks to Tovolo’s ingenious design, the cover is collapsible, which allows for easy storage. Still not convinced? The Tovolo cover is dishwasher-safe, BPA-free and costs less than $10 (plus, think of all the paper towels you’ll save!).

