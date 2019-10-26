Product Review: TheraPAQ Weighted Neck and Shoulder Heat Wrap

Sometimes it feels like you’ve got the weight of the world on your shoulders — literally. Constant stress can affect your emotional, mental and physical health. And two places on your body that stress tends to target are your neck and shoulders.

Advertisement

To get cutting-edge diabetes news, strategies for blood glucose management, nutrition tips, healthy recipes, and more delivered straight to your inbox, sign up for our free newsletter!

If you have stress that has settled into your shoulders or neck, or arthritis, inflammation, a pinched nerve or frozen shoulder, the TheraPAQ Weighted Neck and Shoulder Heat Wrap is a must-have. This pain relief wrap can be used for hot or cold therapy, depending on your needs. Heat it up in the microwave or pop it in the freezer, and the natural clay beads inside will spread warmth or coolness evenly over your neck and shoulders for pain relief and complete relaxation. Use the TheraPAQ wrap anytime for stress and pain relief. The 12″ x 17″ size hugs your shoulders and neck, and the outer cover is washable. It’s a good idea to check with your doctor before using this or any type of heating pad, especially if you have neuropathy.

Interested in the TheraPAQ Weighted Neck and Shoulder Heat Wrap? Check it out on Amazon!

Want to learn more about managing stress with diabetes? Read “Stress & Diabetes: Relaxation Techniques” and “Reducing Diabetes Stress: Alternative Treatments.”

Amy Campbell, MS, RD, LDN, CDE

A Registered Dietitian and Certified Diabetes Educator at Good Measures, LLC, where she is a CDE manager for a virtual diabetes program. Campbell is the author of Staying Healthy with Diabetes: Nutrition & Meal Planning, a co-author of 16 Myths of a Diabetic Diet, and has written for publications including Diabetes Self-Management, Diabetes Spectrum, Clinical Diabetes, the Diabetes Research & Wellness Foundation’s newsletter, DiabeticConnect.com, and CDiabetes.com