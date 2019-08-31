Product Review: Softy Straws

If you prefer to sip your smoothie or water with a straw, you’re certainly not alone. Sure, kids like to use straws, but adults do, too. Yet, research indicates that Americans use 500 million straws each day, according to the National Park Service. That may not seem concerning, but a 2017 study published in the journal Science Advances estimates that 8.3 billion plastic straws pollute our oceans. Combine that with the eight million tons of plastic that end up in oceans each year and we have a real problem on our hands.

Many companies, restaurants and cities have already banned — or taken steps to ban — the use of plastic straws. You can do your part, too, by switching to reusable Softy Straws. Made from high-grade, phthalate-, lead- and BPA-free non-rubber silicone, these straws are perfect for kids of all ages! Softy Straws are nine inches long, so they’ll work with most 20-ounce and 30-ounce tumblers. Cleaning them is a breeze: they’re dishwasher-safe, and each 4-pack of straws comes with a “straw squeegee” to ensure your straws are clean as a whistle. Even the packaging is eco-friendly. Pick up a package today and start sipping away (guilt-free) to your heart’s content!

