Product Review: Siggi Women’s Sun Shade Hat

By Amy Campbell, MS, RD, LDN, CDE

Now that the sun is making more of an appearance and the temperature is heating up, it’s time to get out and enjoy the great outdoors! It’s also time to think seriously about sun protection. People who have type 2 diabetes are at higher risk of certain types of cancer, and that includes skin cancer. Daily use of sunscreen and regular skin checks from a dermatologist are crucial for lowering your risk. Health-care experts recommend that you go above and beyond sunscreen, however, and wear a sun protection hat while you’re outdoors. Sun protection hats are made of a material that blocks ultraviolet (UV) radiation which is a major risk for most skin cancers.

A sun protection hat for women that is both effective and affordable is the Siggi Women’s Sun Shade Hat with an SPF of 50+. Its wide brim provides shading for your forehead, eyes, cheeks and back of the neck. The chin cord keeps the hat on your head on windy days. And this hat is easy to pack in a suitcase, tote bag or beach bag. Choose from a variety of styles (including one that fits a pony tail) and sizes. (Siggi has a sun hat for men, too!). Siggi’s Sun Shade Hat looks great, too — make this your summertime go-to hat!

