Product Review: RIMSports Weight-Lifting Gloves with Wrist Wrap

Resistance, or strength training, is an important part of your physical activity routine because it provides numerous benefits. These include lower blood glucose levels, increased muscle mass, bone strength and improved balance. You can get your resistance training fix in a number of ways: using hand weights or dumb bells, using weight machines at the gym, using a resistance band or even using jugs of water at home. And calisthenics are an option, too (think squats, planks and lunges).

If you find yourself gravitating to hand weights or machines at the gym, you might want to consider using weight-lifting gloves, such as RIMSports Weight-Lifting Gloves With Wrist Wrap. While not essential, gloves can protect your hands from calluses and blisters, help you better grip those weights (a great idea if your hands get sweaty) and maybe even provide some protection against nerve damage in your hands, including the all-too-common condition, carpal tunnel syndrome. RIMSports weight-lifting gloves work equally well for both men and women, and are lightweight and breathable. Made from leather and spandex, these gloves are hand-washable and durable, and are made to last. The wrist wraps hold the gloves in place to avoid slipping, and the flexible material allows your hands to move freely. RIMSports weight-lifting gloves also work well for gripping handles on other pieces of equipment, such as bikes and rowing machines. Keep your hands healthy and reduce your risk of injury — use RIMSports weight-lifting gloves!

