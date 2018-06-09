Home > Blog > Amy Campbell > Product Review: Precise Portions Complete Lifestyle Starter Weight-Loss System
Product Review: Precise Portions Complete Lifestyle Starter Weight-Loss System

Product Review: Precise Portions Complete Lifestyle Starter Weight-Loss System

by Amy Campbell, MS, RD, LDN, CDE
Print Text Size: A A A

Trying to lose weight? Be prepared to cut back on portions — studies show that the larger the portions on your plate, the more you’ll eat. And the more you eat, the greater the chances of weight gain and higher blood glucose levels. If you’ve tried to lose weight before, you may have been told to weigh and measure your foods as one way to control your portions. While weighing and measuring can certainly help you lose weight, after a while, it becomes tedious, making it less likely that you’ll stick with it. Isn’t there an easier way to curb your calories without resorting to eating foods you don’t like, measuring out every morsel, or going hungry? Yes, there is!

Try out Precise Portion’s Portion Control Complete Lifestyle Starter Weight-Loss System. Developed by registered dietitians and based on nutrition guidelines from the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics and the American Diabetes Association, you’ll finally form healthy eating habits, and boost your chances of losing weight and keeping that weight off long-term — without measuring cups and scales. The seven-piece kit consists of microwave-safe plates, bowls, and glasses, all attractively designed to help you follow the healthy plate method, eat a variety of foods, and feel like you’re eating in style! Besides helping you lose weight, Precise Portion’s kit can help you reach your blood sugar, blood pressure, and cholesterol goals, as well. Reaching your weight and health goals just got a whole lot easier!

Advertisement

 

Check the price on Amazon!

Disclaimer of Medical Advice: You understand that the blog posts and comments to such blog posts (whether posted by us, our agents or bloggers, or by users) do not constitute medical advice or recommendation of any kind, and you should not rely on any information contained in such posts or comments to replace consultations with your qualified health care professionals to meet your individual needs. The opinions and other information contained in the blog posts and comments do not reflect the opinions or positions of the Site Proprietor.

All comments are moderated and there may be a delay in the publication of your comment. Please be on-topic and appropriate. Do not disclose personal information. Be respectful of other posters. Only post information that is correct and true to your knowledge. When referencing information that is not based on personal experience, please provide links to your sources. All commenters are considered to be nonmedical professionals unless explicitly stated otherwise. Promotion of your own or someone else's business or competing site is not allowed: Sharing links to sites that are relevant to the topic at hand is permitted, but advertising is not. Once submitted, comments cannot be modified or deleted by their authors. Comments that don't follow the guidelines above may be deleted without warning. Such actions are at the sole discretion of DiabetesSelfManagement.com. Comments are moderated Monday through Friday by the editors of DiabetesSelfManagement.com. The moderators are employees of Madavor Media, LLC and do not report any conflicts of interest. A privacy policy setting forth our policies regarding the collection, use, and disclosure of certain information relating to you and your use of this Web site can be found here. For more information, please read our Terms and Conditions