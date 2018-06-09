Product Review: Precise Portions Complete Lifestyle Starter Weight-Loss System

Trying to lose weight? Be prepared to cut back on portions — studies show that the larger the portions on your plate, the more you’ll eat. And the more you eat, the greater the chances of weight gain and higher blood glucose levels. If you’ve tried to lose weight before, you may have been told to weigh and measure your foods as one way to control your portions. While weighing and measuring can certainly help you lose weight, after a while, it becomes tedious, making it less likely that you’ll stick with it. Isn’t there an easier way to curb your calories without resorting to eating foods you don’t like, measuring out every morsel, or going hungry? Yes, there is!

Try out Precise Portion’s Portion Control Complete Lifestyle Starter Weight-Loss System. Developed by registered dietitians and based on nutrition guidelines from the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics and the American Diabetes Association, you’ll finally form healthy eating habits, and boost your chances of losing weight and keeping that weight off long-term — without measuring cups and scales. The seven-piece kit consists of microwave-safe plates, bowls, and glasses, all attractively designed to help you follow the healthy plate method, eat a variety of foods, and feel like you’re eating in style! Besides helping you lose weight, Precise Portion’s kit can help you reach your blood sugar, blood pressure, and cholesterol goals, as well. Reaching your weight and health goals just got a whole lot easier!

Advertisement

Check the price on Amazon!