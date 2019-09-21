Product Review: Palmer’s Cocoa Butter Formula Skin Therapy Oil With Vitamin E

As summertime fades into autumn, you may notice that your skin starts to feel drier and has lost some of its luster, thanks to cooler temperatures and crisper air. And if you have diabetes, you are more prone to having dry, itchy skin, especially if your blood sugars are running above your target range.

Palmer’s Cocoa Butter Formula Skin Therapy Oil With Vitamin E is a specially formulated lightweight body oil that is made from cocoa butter and argan oil. This hydrating oil is quickly absorbed into the skin, leaving it moisturized, softened and conditioned. Suitable for skin on the body and the face, you’ll notice an improvement in the appearance of dry, damaged skin, uneven skin tone, fine lines and wrinkles. It’s great for scars and stretch marks, too — in fact, in an 8-week study, 93% of women noticed a reduction in the appearance of scars and 92% saw an improvement in stretch marks. Palmer’s Coco Butter Formula Skin Therapy Oil is free of mineral oil, parabens and phthalates, and is hypoallergenic and noncomedogenic. It’s suitable for use with eczema, as well.

Amy Campbell, MS, RD, LDN, CDE

