Home > Blog > Amy Campbell > Product Review: OakRidge Sharps Container
Product Review: OakRidge Sharps Container

Product Review: OakRidge Sharps Container

by Amy Campbell, MS, RD, LDN, CDE
Print Text Size: A A A

If you have diabetes and check your blood sugar or inject insulin, you might be using sharps on a daily basis. “Sharps” refers to devices with sharp points or edges that can puncture or cut skin. Lancets, syringes, insulin pen needles, insulin pump infusion sets, and glucose sensor insertion needles are examples of sharps that are commonly used by people who have diabetes.

Used sharps are a real danger to people and pets if they’re not disposed of safely and properly because they can spread serious infections, including HIV and hepatitis B and C. It’s important to have an appropriate, designated container in which to place used sharps. OakRidge sharps containers come in packages of three, making them perfect for use at home, at work, and when traveling. They’re made of puncture- and impact-resistant material that meets Food and Drug Administration (FDA) standards, including OSHA and EPA regulations for biohazardous waste collection. In addition, the clear lid on each of these containers allows you to see when it’s getting full; once the container is full, you can lock the lid before disposing of the container. Additionally, each container is clearly labeled with instructions for use, plus a biohazard warning.

Advertisement

For information on where to dispose of sharps containers in your area, visit https://safeneedledisposal.org.

Check the price on Amazon!

Disclaimer of Medical Advice: You understand that the blog posts and comments to such blog posts (whether posted by us, our agents or bloggers, or by users) do not constitute medical advice or recommendation of any kind, and you should not rely on any information contained in such posts or comments to replace consultations with your qualified health care professionals to meet your individual needs. The opinions and other information contained in the blog posts and comments do not reflect the opinions or positions of the Site Proprietor.

All comments are moderated and there may be a delay in the publication of your comment. Please be on-topic and appropriate. Do not disclose personal information. Be respectful of other posters. Only post information that is correct and true to your knowledge. When referencing information that is not based on personal experience, please provide links to your sources. All commenters are considered to be nonmedical professionals unless explicitly stated otherwise. Promotion of your own or someone else's business or competing site is not allowed: Sharing links to sites that are relevant to the topic at hand is permitted, but advertising is not. Once submitted, comments cannot be modified or deleted by their authors. Comments that don't follow the guidelines above may be deleted without warning. Such actions are at the sole discretion of DiabetesSelfManagement.com. Comments are moderated Monday through Friday by the editors of DiabetesSelfManagement.com. The moderators are employees of Madavor Media, LLC and do not report any conflicts of interest. A privacy policy setting forth our policies regarding the collection, use, and disclosure of certain information relating to you and your use of this Web site can be found here. For more information, please read our Terms and Conditions