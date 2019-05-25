Home > Blog > Amy Campbell > Product Review: Nexcare Waterproof Clear Bandages
Product Review: Nexcare Waterproof Clear Bandages

Product Review: Nexcare Waterproof Clear Bandages

By Amy Campbell, MS, RD, LDN, CDE
Print Text Size: A A A

No doubt you likely had your fair share of cuts, scrapes and skinned knees when you were a child. Those same cuts, scrapes and skinned knees are much more serious when you have diabetes. People who have diabetes are more likely to develop an infection from a cut or sore, especially if that occurs on the feet. High blood glucose levels and circulation problems, in turn, can hinder the healing process, and a small cut or blister can quickly become a serious problem. That’s why checking your feet daily for cuts or sores that aren’t healing is a vital part of foot care.

Advertisement

Fortunately, if you do get a cut or scrape, Nexcare waterproof clear bandages will come to the rescue. These bandages won’t budge until you want to take them off. They’re waterproof and they really do stay on, even if you take a shower or a bath, go for a swim or sweat heavily. The 360-degree seal around the pad keeps out germs, dirt and water, helping to lessen the chance of infection. Nexcare waterproof bandages are ultra-thin and breathable, making them comfortable to wear all day. Plus, they come off easily — and there’s no sticky residue! Do your best to avoid those cuts and scrapes, but if you get one, reach for Nexcare waterproof bandages.

Check the price on Amazon!

Want to learn more about diabetes and skin care? Read “Diabetes and Your Skin,” “The Prescription for Dry Winter Skin” and “Summertime Skin Care.”

Amy CampbellAmy Campbell, MS, RD, LDN, CDE

A Registered Dietitian and Certified Diabetes Educator at Good Measures, LLC, where she is a CDE manager for a virtual diabetes program. Campbell is the author of Staying Healthy with Diabetes: Nutrition & Meal Planning, a co-author of 16 Myths of a Diabetic Diet, and has written for  publications including Diabetes Self-Management, Diabetes Spectrum, Clinical Diabetes, the Diabetes Research & Wellness Foundation’s newsletter, DiabeticConnect.com, and CDiabetes.com

Learn more about the health and medical experts who who provide you with the cutting-edge resources, tools, news, and more on Diabetes Self-Management.
About Our Experts >>

Disclaimer of Medical Advice: You understand that the blog posts and comments to such blog posts (whether posted by us, our agents or bloggers, or by users) do not constitute medical advice or recommendation of any kind, and you should not rely on any information contained in such posts or comments to replace consultations with your qualified health care professionals to meet your individual needs. The opinions and other information contained in the blog posts and comments do not reflect the opinions or positions of the Site Proprietor.

All comments are moderated and there may be a delay in the publication of your comment. Please be on-topic and appropriate. Do not disclose personal information. Be respectful of other posters. Only post information that is correct and true to your knowledge. When referencing information that is not based on personal experience, please provide links to your sources. All commenters are considered to be nonmedical professionals unless explicitly stated otherwise. Promotion of your own or someone else's business or competing site is not allowed: Sharing links to sites that are relevant to the topic at hand is permitted, but advertising is not. Once submitted, comments cannot be modified or deleted by their authors. Comments that don't follow the guidelines above may be deleted without warning. Such actions are at the sole discretion of DiabetesSelfManagement.com. Comments are moderated Monday through Friday by the editors of DiabetesSelfManagement.com. The moderators are employees of Madavor Media, LLC and do not report any conflicts of interest. A privacy policy setting forth our policies regarding the collection, use, and disclosure of certain information relating to you and your use of this Web site can be found here. For more information, please read our Terms and Conditions