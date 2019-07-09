Product Review: Neutrogena Norwegian Formula Fragrance-Free Hand Cream

Dry skin is more common in people who have diabetes due to high blood sugar levels that can leave skin parched and dehydrated. In addition, diabetic nerve damage can lead to dry skin due to nerves that don’t have the ability to signal the body to sweat properly.

Advertisement

To get cutting-edge diabetes news, strategies for blood glucose management, nutrition tips, healthy recipes, and more delivered straight to your inbox, sign up for our free newsletter!

An area of the body that tends to bear more than its fair share of dry skin is the hands. Along with having diabetes, washing dishes, gardening, cold climates or exposure to chemicals can cause dry hands, as well. There are many creams and ointments on the market to help treat and prevent dry hands, but some are better than others.

One hand cream that tops the list is Neutrogena’s Norwegian Formula Fragrance-Free Hand Cream. Specially formulated for dry skin, this hand cream is ultra-moisturizing (and long-lasting) thanks to a unique formula with concentrated levels of glycerin. It’s clinically proven to leave your hands feeling soft and smooth, even after just one use. A little dab will do you, too — one 2-ounce tube of this hand cream contains over 200 applications. Plus, the fragrance-free formula means no irritation — just soothing relief from dryness. Give your hands a well-deserved treat with Neutrogena Norwegian Formula Fragrance-Free Hand Cream.

Check the price on Amazon!

Want to learn more about diabetes and skin care? Read “Diabetes and Your Skin,” “The Prescription for Dry Winter Skin” and “Summertime Skin Care.”

Amy Campbell, MS, RD, LDN, CDE

A Registered Dietitian and Certified Diabetes Educator at Good Measures, LLC, where she is a CDE manager for a virtual diabetes program. Campbell is the author of Staying Healthy with Diabetes: Nutrition & Meal Planning, a co-author of 16 Myths of a Diabetic Diet, and has written for publications including Diabetes Self-Management, Diabetes Spectrum, Clinical Diabetes, the Diabetes Research & Wellness Foundation’s newsletter, DiabeticConnect.com, and CDiabetes.com