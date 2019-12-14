Product Review: Magic Spoon Cocoa Cereal

One of the many challenges of having diabetes is what to eat for breakfast. Among people who eat breakfast, cereal tops the list, according to a survey conducted by polling agency OnePoll. Cereal is quick, easy and tasty, but it tends to be high in carbohydrate — and refined carbs, at that — making it hard for some people to keep blood sugars within target.

That’s all about to change, thanks to Magic Spoon Cocoa Cereal. This isn’t your children’s cereal! Magic Spoon Cocoa Cereal is a lower-carb, grain-free cereal containing just 8 grams of carb per serving, with zero grams of cane sugar, corn syrup or sugar alcohols to contend with. Magic Spoon Cocoa Cereal gets its sweetness from allulose, a tasty natural sugar found in raisins, figs and maple syrup, as well as monk fruit and stevia extracts. And each serving of this chocolaty cereal packs 12 grams of protein to help keep you full. Oh, did we mention this cereal is gluten free and non-GMO? So go ahead and enjoy yourself some cereal for breakfast — zero sugar, zero guilt.

Amy Campbell, MS, RD, LDN, CDE

A Registered Dietitian and Certified Diabetes Educator at Good Measures, LLC, where she is a CDE manager for a virtual diabetes program. Campbell is the author of Staying Healthy with Diabetes: Nutrition & Meal Planning, a co-author of 16 Myths of a Diabetic Diet, and has written for publications including Diabetes Self-Management, Diabetes Spectrum, Clinical Diabetes, the Diabetes Research & Wellness Foundation’s newsletter, DiabeticConnect.com, and CDiabetes.com

Disclosure: Tate & Lyle sent this product for review. Views/opinions are solely my own.

