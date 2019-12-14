Product Review: Loma Linda Tuno

If you’re vegetarian or vegan, or have moved towards more of a plant-based diet, it can sometimes be challenging to find enough plant sources of protein. And if you’ve recently switched to a vegetarian eating plan, you might be (occasionally) pining for a good old-fashioned tuna sandwich.

Guess what? You’re in luck! Atlantic Natural Foods has just introduced Loma Linda Tuno, a soy-based and fishless seafood alternative. Tuno is 100% ocean safe, non-GMO, and has the same great taste and flaky texture as premium tuna fish, making it perfect for sandwiches, wraps and salads. You can even make “Tuno” noodle casserole using Tuno! Each 2-ounce serving contains just 40 calories, 2 grams of carb, 7 grams of protein and 170 mg of sodium. It’s also a natural source of omega-3 fatty acids, and has up to a three-year shelf life. Developed by a former seafood executive, Tuno is an affordable answer to over-fished oceans. It can also be an answer for those looking for plant-friendly foods that are tasty and nutritious. Give it a try!

Interested in Loma Linda Tuno? Check it out on Amazon!

Amy Campbell, MS, RD, LDN, CDE

A Registered Dietitian and Certified Diabetes Educator at Good Measures, LLC, where she is a CDE manager for a virtual diabetes program. Campbell is the author of Staying Healthy with Diabetes: Nutrition & Meal Planning, a co-author of 16 Myths of a Diabetic Diet, and has written for publications including Diabetes Self-Management, Diabetes Spectrum, Clinical Diabetes, the Diabetes Research & Wellness Foundation’s newsletter, DiabeticConnect.com, and CDiabetes.com