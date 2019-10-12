Product Review: Lakanto Sugar-Free Drinking Chocolate

The days are cooler, the nights are colder, and there’s nothing like a cup of steaming hot chocolate to help take the chill away. Many of the hot chocolate or cocoa mixes on the market are loaded with sugar; the sugar-free mixes are definitely an improvement when it comes to carb content, but flavor is often lacking.

Lakanto Sugar-Free Drinking Chocolate might just end your search for the hot chocolate that you crave — minus the pesky carbs. This low-carb, keto-friendly chocolate drink powder is sweetened with monk fruit sweetener, a no-calorie, no-carb sweetener that is derived from monk fruit and is 100 to 250 times sweeter than sugar, as well as erythritol, a low-glycemic sugar alcohol. One serving of Lakanto Sugar-Free Drinking Chocolate contains 10 calories and 9 grams of carbohydrate; it’s also vegan, gluten free and dairy free. You’ll also get a dose of probiotics in each serving from LIfeinU Bacillis subtilis CU1, a strain of probiotic that may help boost the immune system.

Mix this tasty chocolate powder with the milk of your choice, and try it hot or cold! One 10-ounce package of Lakanto Sugar-Free Drinking Chocolate makes 26 servings.

