Product Review: Kuhn Rikon Pull Chop

Before you despair of having yet another kitchen gadget cluttering up your drawers or cupboards, give this one a chance, as it will truly make chopping a breeze. What’s the big deal about chopping up some vegetables? Well, for starters, it takes time and effort. And when you’re in a rush to get a healthy dinner on the table, the last thing you want to do is spend time dicing and chopping onions, garlic, carrots, celery…you get the drift. Dragging out the food processor can be equally unappealing.

Save yourself time and effort with the Kuhn Rikon Pull Chop. A few pulls and you’ll wonder where this device has been all your life. This nifty gadget is a manual food processor that can chop just about anything; in addition to fruits and vegetables, use this for chopping nuts, eggs, herbs and breadcrumbs. For coarse cuts, pull the cord once. For finer cuts, pull up to 20 times. And if you’re not ready to use what you just chopped, snap on the lid and store in the fridge until you need it. The Kuhn Rikon Pull Chop has a non-slip base to hold it steady on your countertop. Its steel blade comes with a protector. And cleanup is a breeze. Whip up healthy soups, sauces, dips and snacks with this kitchen tool that’s already a fan favorite!

Interested in the Kuhn Rikon Pull Chop? Check it out on Amazon!

Amy Campbell, MS, RD, LDN, CDE

A Registered Dietitian and Certified Diabetes Educator at Good Measures, LLC, where she is a CDE manager for a virtual diabetes program. Campbell is the author of Staying Healthy with Diabetes: Nutrition & Meal Planning, a co-author of 16 Myths of a Diabetic Diet, and has written for publications including Diabetes Self-Management, Diabetes Spectrum, Clinical Diabetes, the Diabetes Research & Wellness Foundation’s newsletter, DiabeticConnect.com, and CDiabetes.com

