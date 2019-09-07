Product Review: Kay’s Honey Almond Gluten-Free Protein Cereal

Breakfast can sometimes be a bit of a challenge when you have diabetes. After all, typical breakfast fare — bagels, toast, cereal, and so on — is high in carbs, and that can mean higher-than-desired blood sugars later on. And cereal can leave you feeling hungry an hour or two later because most cereals don’t have enough protein or fat to help you feel full. So, what’s a cereal lover to do?

You can give Kay’s Honey Almond Gluten-Free Protein Cereal a try. You’d be surprised at how much this tasty cereal has to offer. For starters, each serving (1 1/4 cups) of this cereal contains 12 grams of plant protein to keep hunger at bay even when it’s time for a morning coffee break and the donuts in the break room are beckoning. Second, one serving contains just 18 grams of carbohydrate (1 carb choice), plus 4 grams of fiber. And third, this cereal is gluten-free. An added bonus: each serving has just 120 calories. Start your day off with Kay’s Honey Almond Gluten-Free Protein cereal (try it mixed with yogurt for a tasty snack, too!).

Want to learn more about eating a healthy breakfast with diabetes? Read “What Should You Eat for Breakfast If You Have Diabetes?” then check out some of our tasty diabetes-friendly breakfast recipes.

Amy Campbell, MS, RD, LDN, CDE

A Registered Dietitian and Certified Diabetes Educator at Good Measures, LLC, where she is a CDE manager for a virtual diabetes program. Campbell is the author of Staying Healthy with Diabetes: Nutrition & Meal Planning, a co-author of 16 Myths of a Diabetic Diet, and has written for publications including Diabetes Self-Management, Diabetes Spectrum, Clinical Diabetes, the Diabetes Research & Wellness Foundation’s newsletter, DiabeticConnect.com, and CDiabetes.com