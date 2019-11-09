Product Review: iProven Ear & Forehead Thermometer

As much as we hate to admit it, flu and cold season is upon us. Of course, prevention is the best medicine (hint: time to get your flu shot if you haven’t already), but the reality is that there’s no surefire way to ward off nasty viruses 100% of the time.

Advertisement

Everyone with diabetes should have a sick-day plan and toolkit; an essential item for your toolkit is a thermometer. Checking your temperature when you don’t feel well can help determine if you possibly have an infection. But which thermometer is the best? No doubt you have an old thermometer hanging out in the back of your medicine cabinet. It’s time to step it up with the iProven Ear & Forehead Thermometer. This is a temporal forehead thermometer that’s perfect for the entire family. It provides a fast, accurate reading in just three seconds. All it takes is a quick swipe across the forehead. If you’re really in a rush, you have the option of taking an ear temperature with a result in just one second. The display lights up if a fever is detected. No more guesswork! Thanks to extensive clinical testing, the iProven Ear & Forehead thermometer gives you consistent results, time and time again. Make sure this thermometer is in your medicine cabinet.

Interested in the iProven Ear & Forehead Thermometer? Check it out on Amazon!

Amy Campbell, MS, RD, LDN, CDE

A Registered Dietitian and Certified Diabetes Educator at Good Measures, LLC, where she is a CDE manager for a virtual diabetes program. Campbell is the author of Staying Healthy with Diabetes: Nutrition & Meal Planning, a co-author of 16 Myths of a Diabetic Diet, and has written for publications including Diabetes Self-Management, Diabetes Spectrum, Clinical Diabetes, the Diabetes Research & Wellness Foundation’s newsletter, DiabeticConnect.com, and CDiabetes.com