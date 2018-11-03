Product Review: Insight Diabetic Foot Care Scale

Taking care of your feet is a big deal when you have diabetes. That’s because diabetes can cause nerve damage that can lead to loss of sensation in your feet. If that happens, you might cut your foot or step on a pebble and not feel it. Cuts and sores can quickly become infected and lead to more serious problems. In addition, people with diabetes are more prone to having poor circulation in their legs and feet. Impaired blood flow makes it harder for infections to heal. Infections that don’t heal can lead to amputation. You can prevent foot problems — and amputations — by managing your diabetes and by being diligent about checking your feet every day for cuts, sores, blisters, redness, warmth, and swelling.

The good news is that foot care just got a whole lot easier, thanks to the Insight 1380 Digital Bathroom Scale. Not only will this scale tell you how much you weigh, it will let you see the bottoms of your feet (and that’s no small feat!), thanks to embedded magnified mirrors. Forget about bending or straining to see or reach your feet to check them. And having this scale in your bathroom is great reminder to check your feet every day and take action if you do see any issues. Two bonus features: a large digital display so you can more easily see your weight, and a weight capacity of up to 400 pounds, which is more than most bathroom scales. Order yours today!

