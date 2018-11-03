Home > Blog > Amy Campbell > Product Review: Insight Diabetic Foot Care Scale
Product Review: Insight Diabetic Foot Care Scale

Product Review: Insight Diabetic Foot Care Scale

by Amy Campbell, MS, RD, LDN, CDE
Print Text Size: A A A

Taking care of your feet is a big deal when you have diabetes. That’s because diabetes can cause nerve damage that can lead to loss of sensation in your feet. If that happens, you might cut your foot or step on a pebble and not feel it. Cuts and sores can quickly become infected and lead to more serious problems. In addition, people with diabetes are more prone to having poor circulation in their legs and feet. Impaired blood flow makes it harder for infections to heal. Infections that don’t heal can lead to amputation. You can prevent foot problems — and amputations — by managing your diabetes and by being diligent about checking your feet every day for cuts, sores, blisters, redness, warmth, and swelling.

The good news is that foot care just got a whole lot easier, thanks to the Insight 1380 Digital Bathroom Scale. Not only will this scale tell you how much you weigh, it will let you see the bottoms of your feet (and that’s no small feat!), thanks to embedded magnified mirrors. Forget about bending or straining to see or reach your feet to check them. And having this scale in your bathroom is great reminder to check your feet every day and take action if you do see any issues. Two bonus features: a large digital display so you can more easily see your weight, and a weight capacity of up to 400 pounds, which is more than most bathroom scales. Order yours today!

Advertisement

Want to learn more about caring for your feet? Read “Caring for Your Feet When You Have Diabetes” and “Improving Blood Flow to the Feet,” then try your hand at our foot care quiz.

Learn more about the health and medical experts who who provide you with the cutting-edge resources, tools, news, and more on Diabetes Self-Management.
About Our Experts >>

Disclaimer of Medical Advice: You understand that the blog posts and comments to such blog posts (whether posted by us, our agents or bloggers, or by users) do not constitute medical advice or recommendation of any kind, and you should not rely on any information contained in such posts or comments to replace consultations with your qualified health care professionals to meet your individual needs. The opinions and other information contained in the blog posts and comments do not reflect the opinions or positions of the Site Proprietor.

All comments are moderated and there may be a delay in the publication of your comment. Please be on-topic and appropriate. Do not disclose personal information. Be respectful of other posters. Only post information that is correct and true to your knowledge. When referencing information that is not based on personal experience, please provide links to your sources. All commenters are considered to be nonmedical professionals unless explicitly stated otherwise. Promotion of your own or someone else's business or competing site is not allowed: Sharing links to sites that are relevant to the topic at hand is permitted, but advertising is not. Once submitted, comments cannot be modified or deleted by their authors. Comments that don't follow the guidelines above may be deleted without warning. Such actions are at the sole discretion of DiabetesSelfManagement.com. Comments are moderated Monday through Friday by the editors of DiabetesSelfManagement.com. The moderators are employees of Madavor Media, LLC and do not report any conflicts of interest. A privacy policy setting forth our policies regarding the collection, use, and disclosure of certain information relating to you and your use of this Web site can be found here. For more information, please read our Terms and Conditions