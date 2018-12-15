Home > Blog > Amy Campbell > Product Review: Happy Legs Seated Walking Machine
Product Review: Happy Legs Seated Walking Machine

Product Review: Happy Legs Seated Walking Machine

By Amy Campbell, MS, RD, LDN, CDE
Print Text Size: A A A

If you have diabetes, staying physically active is of the utmost importance to help you better manage your diabetes. And if you have prediabetes, you may have heard or read that aiming for at least 150 minutes of physical activity per week may help you lower the chances of going on to develop diabetes. But what if physical activity is a challenge for you? Maybe you’re unable to stand up for any significant length of time. Perhaps you have neuropathy in your feet, arthritis in your knees or swelling in your legs or feet. Or you’re confined to a wheelchair. Or maybe you sit for long hours at a desk day in and day out. It’s hard to be physically active in these situations.

The good news? You can be active, thanks to the Happy Legs Seated Walking Machine. This patented system has won awards in both the U.S. and the UK, and is an FDA-registered medical device. It also has medical research backing up its effectiveness in reducing swelling in the knees, legs and feet, and improving vascular health. At the same time, it helps to strengthen your legs. Plus, being able to move your legs means improved circulation, better healing of wounds, improved sleep and lower blood sugar levels, as well. Happy Legs has three speeds that are easily regulated with a remote control. Enjoy using Happy Legs at home or in the office; it’s quiet, durable, and comes with a 5-year warranty. Forget about sitting on the sidelines: get moving today with Happy Legs.

Advertisement

Check the price on Amazon!

Want to learn more about exercising with diabetes? Read “Add Movement to Your Life,” “The Health Benefits of Walking,” and “Picking the Right Activity to Meet Your Fitness Goals.”

Learn more about the health and medical experts who who provide you with the cutting-edge resources, tools, news, and more on Diabetes Self-Management.
About Our Experts >>

Disclaimer of Medical Advice: You understand that the blog posts and comments to such blog posts (whether posted by us, our agents or bloggers, or by users) do not constitute medical advice or recommendation of any kind, and you should not rely on any information contained in such posts or comments to replace consultations with your qualified health care professionals to meet your individual needs. The opinions and other information contained in the blog posts and comments do not reflect the opinions or positions of the Site Proprietor.

All comments are moderated and there may be a delay in the publication of your comment. Please be on-topic and appropriate. Do not disclose personal information. Be respectful of other posters. Only post information that is correct and true to your knowledge. When referencing information that is not based on personal experience, please provide links to your sources. All commenters are considered to be nonmedical professionals unless explicitly stated otherwise. Promotion of your own or someone else's business or competing site is not allowed: Sharing links to sites that are relevant to the topic at hand is permitted, but advertising is not. Once submitted, comments cannot be modified or deleted by their authors. Comments that don't follow the guidelines above may be deleted without warning. Such actions are at the sole discretion of DiabetesSelfManagement.com. Comments are moderated Monday through Friday by the editors of DiabetesSelfManagement.com. The moderators are employees of Madavor Media, LLC and do not report any conflicts of interest. A privacy policy setting forth our policies regarding the collection, use, and disclosure of certain information relating to you and your use of this Web site can be found here. For more information, please read our Terms and Conditions