If you have diabetes, staying physically active is of the utmost importance to help you better manage your diabetes. And if you have prediabetes, you may have heard or read that aiming for at least 150 minutes of physical activity per week may help you lower the chances of going on to develop diabetes. But what if physical activity is a challenge for you? Maybe you’re unable to stand up for any significant length of time. Perhaps you have neuropathy in your feet, arthritis in your knees or swelling in your legs or feet. Or you’re confined to a wheelchair. Or maybe you sit for long hours at a desk day in and day out. It’s hard to be physically active in these situations.

The good news? You can be active, thanks to the Happy Legs Seated Walking Machine. This patented system has won awards in both the U.S. and the UK, and is an FDA-registered medical device. It also has medical research backing up its effectiveness in reducing swelling in the knees, legs and feet, and improving vascular health. At the same time, it helps to strengthen your legs. Plus, being able to move your legs means improved circulation, better healing of wounds, improved sleep and lower blood sugar levels, as well. Happy Legs has three speeds that are easily regulated with a remote control. Enjoy using Happy Legs at home or in the office; it’s quiet, durable, and comes with a 5-year warranty. Forget about sitting on the sidelines: get moving today with Happy Legs.

