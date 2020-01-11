Product Review: Fishers Finery Pure Silk Pillowcase

Silk pillowcases? Maybe for royalty but not for you, right? Wrong! Silk pillowcases may seem like an extravagant luxury, but you’d be amazed at the benefits they provide. First off, silk pillowcases can help prevent wrinkles by reducing friction on the skin. Second, silk pillowcases help to keep skin moist, which is especially important for people who have diabetes and who may be prone to having dry skin. In addition, a silk pillowcase can keep your hair healthier by preventing frizz, and keep your hair hydrated, too.

If we’ve got you convinced, give Fishers Finery 100% Pure Mulberry Silk Pillowcase a try. Rated as a “Winner” and “All-Star Standout” by Good Housekeeping, this is a 25 momme 100% silk pillowcase with 32% more silk than their 19 momme pillowcase (the higher the momme, which is a measure of density, the more silk). And not just any silk, but Mulberry silk, which is recognized as the world’s finest silk. Fishers Finery 100% silk pillowcases can be hand-washed, dry cleaned or machine washed in a mesh bag on the delicate cycle. Choose from 11 colors and standard, queen or king size. Go ahead and treat yourself to this pillowcase — you’re worth it! Makes a great gift, too!

Amy Campbell, MS, RD, LDN, CDE

A Registered Dietitian and Certified Diabetes Educator at Good Measures, LLC, where she is a CDE manager for a virtual diabetes program. Campbell is the author of Staying Healthy with Diabetes: Nutrition & Meal Planning, a co-author of 16 Myths of a Diabetic Diet, and has written for publications including Diabetes Self-Management, Diabetes Spectrum, Clinical Diabetes, the Diabetes Research & Wellness Foundation’s newsletter, DiabeticConnect.com, and CDiabetes.com