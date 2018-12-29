Home > Blog > Web Team > Product Review: FiberPasta
Product Review: FiberPasta

By Joan Edgett
Forget everything you know about pasta — it’s all about to change. One of the most tasty and versatile foods on the planet, pasta is often considered off-limits for people with diabetes because of the dramatic blood glucose spikes it causes — not to mention the high carbohydrate content and associated weight gain. But a reduced-carb, low-glycemic, non-GMO pasta has arrived in North America directly from Italy, and your taste buds won’t know the difference. In fact, FiberPasta was created to help combat diabetes and actually improve overall health without sacrificing taste.

Created using a special line of wheat flour, FiberPasta is a high-fiber, high-protein food that delivers classic pasta taste in addition to a range of health benefits. Made with durum wheat semolina, which is much less refined and retains more of its protein content, along with two types of dietary fiber that promote digestive health, FiberPasta has been available in Italy for 130 years.

“FiberPasta is not a pasta substitute,” says CEO Roberto Villani. “It is a delicious Italian pasta this non-GMO with reduced carbs and a low glycemic index rating (23). These qualities make it very appealing for [people with diabetes and prediabetes]. We call it ‘pasta with benefits.’” The glycemic index (GI) assesses how carbs affect blood sugar on a scale of 0 to 100. The lower the GI of a food, the lower and slower the rise of blood glucose it causes, and the longer you feel full. Indeed, FiberPasta’s GI of 23, which is only slightly higher than that of lettuce or broccoli, makes it one of the lowest GI pastas available on the market. Not only that, but at 15 grams of fiber per serving, this food also helps to reduce net carbs.

Backed by ongoing studies and research from the Italian Ministry of Health, the National Cancer Institute of Milan and other reputable institutions, FiberPasta also helps prevent constipation, lower cholesterol, improve colon health and increase endurance.

Want to learn more about diabetes and pasta? Read “Pasta and Diabetes: To Eat, or Not to Eat?” and “Diabetes and Pasta: Our Top Five Recipes.”

