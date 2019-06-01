Product Review: ErgoErgo Wobble Seat

HomeBlogAmy CampbellProduct Review: ErgoErgo Wobble Seat

By Amy Campbell, MS, RD, LDN, CDE

By now you’ve probably heard how important it is to “engage your core.” But knowing about it and doing it are two different things. Engaging your core means that your abdominal (ab) muscles, your glute muscles and your adductor (hip) muscles are strong, braced and working with your back muscles. Having a strong core isn’t just about having tight abs, though. A strong core means that you’re less likely to injure yourself (especially your lower back). You’ll also have improved posture, and better stability and balance.

You can (and should) do exercises to strengthen your core. But sitting at a desk all day or being limited in your mobility can make that a bit challenging. Lo and behold, you can strengthen your core with the ErgoErgo wobble seat. What look a lot like a child’s toy is actually a workout — and a chair — all in one. The ErgoErgo allows for “active sitting,” even when you’re crunching numbers, studying for exams or designing the latest and greatest app. Active sitting means that you’re moving through a range of motions to strengthen muscles and stretch your pelvis, back and legs; doing so helps oxygen flow to the brain so that you’ll have greater concentration, improved alertness and better learning. Who knew that a springy-looking stool could do all that? Made in the USA of recyclable technopolymer, the ErgoErgo wobble seat supports up to 225 pounds and heights between 5′ and 6’4″. It comes with a two-year warranty and is available in 11 colors.

