Product Review: Elbee Home Silicone Ice Cube Trays

In this day and age, the thought of making ice cubes sounds so, well…archaic. Not to mention that trying to get ice cubes out of a metal or stiff plastic tray is next to impossible. It requires that you go to extreme lengths of twisting, and there’s always that one ice cube that refuses to budge. Turns out, there’s a simple way to make ice cubes, thanks to Elbee Home Silicone ice cube trays.

Elbee Home silicone ice cube trays are made of premium food-grade silicone that is BPA-free, durable and flexible. To remove your ice cubes, simply turn the tray over and gently give a push on the bottom of the tray — out pop the ice cubes, and no more twisting! Plus, cleaning them is a breeze.

But don’t think that the Elbee Home silicone ice cube trays only make ice cubes. There are so many uses. For example, freeze leftover coffee or tea; the next day pop a cube into your morning iced coffee or tea. Have leftover tomato sauce, pesto or broth? Pour it into the silicone tray and freeze; then, when you’re looking for a quick, single-serve meal, you’re good to go. Freeze yogurt with your favorite fruit in these trays for a sweet-yet-healthy bite-sized snack or as a jump-start to your favorite smoothie. The possibilities are pretty much endless with Elbee Home silicone ice cube trays. And what’s more, you’ll get two trays to get you freezing to your heart’s content!

