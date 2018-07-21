Product Review: Easy Yoga for Diabetes With Peggy Cappy

The practice of yoga has become very popular lately, and you’ve likely seen yoga studios pop up in your town. Yoga is an ancient mind and body practice that combines a series of breathing, posture, and relaxation techniques. Practicing yoga can improve strength and flexibility, and at the same time, promote physical and mental well-being. Still not convinced yoga is for you? Yoga can help you better manage your blood sugars, along with helping you to lose weight, lower your blood pressure, and even reduce your cholesterol! An added benefit of yoga: it can help you banish stress.

If you’d like to give yoga a try but you’re not sure how, Peggy Cappy’s DVD, ‘Yoga For the Rest of Us: Easy Yoga for Diabetes With Peggy Cappy’ is a perfect way to get started. Peggy Cappy is an experienced yoga practitioner who has created a series of yoga DVDs for PBS. All of her DVDs provide step-by-step instructions that gently ease you into yoga while in the comfort of your own home. You’ll build strength, improve your flexibility and balance, and boost your overall health. No matter your age or your ability, Peggy will help you reap the many benefits of this ancient practice. Remember to check with your doctor before starting any type of physical activity program. Namaste!

