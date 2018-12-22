Home > Blog > Amy Campbell > Product Review: Dr. Comfort Women’s Cuddle Therapeutic Slippers
Product Review: Dr. Comfort Women’s Cuddle Therapeutic Slippers

Product Review: Dr. Comfort Women’s Cuddle Therapeutic Slippers

By Amy Campbell, MS, RD, LDN, CDE
Print Text Size: A A A

With the holiday season upon us, you might be wondering about a special gift for a special woman in your life (maybe even yourself!). Why not give the gift of comfort? There’s nothing like kicking off your shoes or boots after a long, hard day and nestling your tired feet into a pair of soft, warm slippers. However, if you or your loved one has diabetes, don’t choose just any old slippers. Foot care is of the utmost importance when it comes to diabetes, and that includes the kind of slippers you wear.

Dr. Comfort, a Wisconsin-based company, has been manufacturing diabetic footwear since 2002, combining the latest in technology with superior design. Dr. Comfort’s Women’s Cuddle Therapeutic Slippers consist of a microfiber upper and provide a closed heel, a gel insert for comfort and a toe box that lessens the chances of stubbed toes. The rubber/EVA outsole provides stability and prevents slipping. And the fleece lining will feel like heaven on achy, swollen feet. These slippers look fabulous but most importantly, will protect feet from injury and prevent falls. Dr. Comfort’s Cuddle Therapeutic Slippers are great for other foot conditions, too, such as bunions, arthritis, plantar fasciitis and Morton’s neuroma.

Advertisement

Dr. Comfort’s Cuddle Therapeutic Slippers come in pink and are hand-washable with warm water and mild soap. Treat your feet to a whole new level of comfort!

Check the price on Amazon!

Want to learn more about caring for your feet? Read “Caring for Your Feet When You Have Diabetes,” “Improving Blood Flow to the Feet” and “Your Annual Comprehensive Foot Exam.”

Learn more about the health and medical experts who who provide you with the cutting-edge resources, tools, news, and more on Diabetes Self-Management.
About Our Experts >>

Disclaimer of Medical Advice: You understand that the blog posts and comments to such blog posts (whether posted by us, our agents or bloggers, or by users) do not constitute medical advice or recommendation of any kind, and you should not rely on any information contained in such posts or comments to replace consultations with your qualified health care professionals to meet your individual needs. The opinions and other information contained in the blog posts and comments do not reflect the opinions or positions of the Site Proprietor.

All comments are moderated and there may be a delay in the publication of your comment. Please be on-topic and appropriate. Do not disclose personal information. Be respectful of other posters. Only post information that is correct and true to your knowledge. When referencing information that is not based on personal experience, please provide links to your sources. All commenters are considered to be nonmedical professionals unless explicitly stated otherwise. Promotion of your own or someone else's business or competing site is not allowed: Sharing links to sites that are relevant to the topic at hand is permitted, but advertising is not. Once submitted, comments cannot be modified or deleted by their authors. Comments that don't follow the guidelines above may be deleted without warning. Such actions are at the sole discretion of DiabetesSelfManagement.com. Comments are moderated Monday through Friday by the editors of DiabetesSelfManagement.com. The moderators are employees of Madavor Media, LLC and do not report any conflicts of interest. A privacy policy setting forth our policies regarding the collection, use, and disclosure of certain information relating to you and your use of this Web site can be found here. For more information, please read our Terms and Conditions