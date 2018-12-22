Product Review: Dr. Comfort Women’s Cuddle Therapeutic Slippers

With the holiday season upon us, you might be wondering about a special gift for a special woman in your life (maybe even yourself!). Why not give the gift of comfort? There’s nothing like kicking off your shoes or boots after a long, hard day and nestling your tired feet into a pair of soft, warm slippers. However, if you or your loved one has diabetes, don’t choose just any old slippers. Foot care is of the utmost importance when it comes to diabetes, and that includes the kind of slippers you wear.

Dr. Comfort, a Wisconsin-based company, has been manufacturing diabetic footwear since 2002, combining the latest in technology with superior design. Dr. Comfort’s Women’s Cuddle Therapeutic Slippers consist of a microfiber upper and provide a closed heel, a gel insert for comfort and a toe box that lessens the chances of stubbed toes. The rubber/EVA outsole provides stability and prevents slipping. And the fleece lining will feel like heaven on achy, swollen feet. These slippers look fabulous but most importantly, will protect feet from injury and prevent falls. Dr. Comfort’s Cuddle Therapeutic Slippers are great for other foot conditions, too, such as bunions, arthritis, plantar fasciitis and Morton’s neuroma.

Dr. Comfort’s Cuddle Therapeutic Slippers come in pink and are hand-washable with warm water and mild soap. Treat your feet to a whole new level of comfort!

