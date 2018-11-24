Product Review: Dodow

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), a third of adults report that they get less than the recommended amount of sleep. No doubt you’ve had your share of sleepless nights where you spend what seems like hours tossing and turning and staring at the clock. At the very least, the next day you feel groggy and count the hours until it’s time for bed. But if sleep eludes you on a regular basis, it can seriously affect your health, putting you at risk for Type 2 diabetes, heart disease, obesity and depression. If you have diabetes, a lack of adequate sleep can increase insulin resistance and raise your A1C level, too.

A lack of sleep or a poor quality of sleep can be caused by certain medical issues, such as sleep apnea, peripheral neuropathy and restless legs syndrome. However, if you suffer from insomnia due to stress, worries, anxiety or a mind that never seems to shut off, Dodow may be for you. Dodow is a sleep device that works by synchronizing your breathing to a light pulse at a slow and steady rhythm, much like a metronome. By breathing at six respirations per minute, you quickly pass from an alert state to a resting state. You can choose an 8- or 20-minute session to help ease you into slumber. It’s perfect for those Sunday nights when you can’t fall asleep, and can even help you drift away despite a snoring partner, loud music, noisy neighbors or light streaming in through your window. Over time, you may be able to fall asleep without the help of Dodow. You might even be able to toss those sleeping pills! Start sleeping better tonight…with a little help from Dodow.

