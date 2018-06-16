Home > Blog > Amy Campbell > Product Review: Dex4 Glucose Gel
Product Review: Dex4 Glucose Gel

Product Review: Dex4 Glucose Gel

by Amy Campbell, MS, RD, LDN, CDE
Print Text Size: A A A

If you take insulin or types of diabetes pills called sulfonylureas or meglitinides, you’re at risk for hypoglycemia (low blood glucose), which is generally considered to be a blood glucose level below 70 mg/dl. Missing or delaying a meal, unplanned physical activity, drinking alcohol without eating, or taking more medicine than prescribed all raise the risk of having a “low.” Symptoms of hypoglycemia include feeling shaky or dizzy, sweating, feeling hungry, having a headache, or not being able to concentrate.

The best way to handle hypoglycemia is to prevent it from happening in the first place. But because life happens, it’s important to be prepared. Dex4 Glucose Gel is a fast-acting source of carbohydrate that’s an excellent option for treating low blood glucose. Using a glucose gel is a convenient and fast way to treat lows, since it doesn’t require chewing and is easy to swallow. Each 1.2-ounce pouch of Dex4 Glucose Gel contains 15 grams of carbohydrate — the amount recommended for treating hypoglycemia. The pouches are convenient to carry in your purse, briefcase, or backpack. Keep a few in your car’s glove compartment and desk drawer, as well. They’re also perfect for traveling or anytime you’re on the go!

Advertisement

 

Check the price on Amazon!

Disclaimer of Medical Advice: You understand that the blog posts and comments to such blog posts (whether posted by us, our agents or bloggers, or by users) do not constitute medical advice or recommendation of any kind, and you should not rely on any information contained in such posts or comments to replace consultations with your qualified health care professionals to meet your individual needs. The opinions and other information contained in the blog posts and comments do not reflect the opinions or positions of the Site Proprietor.

All comments are moderated and there may be a delay in the publication of your comment. Please be on-topic and appropriate. Do not disclose personal information. Be respectful of other posters. Only post information that is correct and true to your knowledge. When referencing information that is not based on personal experience, please provide links to your sources. All commenters are considered to be nonmedical professionals unless explicitly stated otherwise. Promotion of your own or someone else's business or competing site is not allowed: Sharing links to sites that are relevant to the topic at hand is permitted, but advertising is not. Once submitted, comments cannot be modified or deleted by their authors. Comments that don't follow the guidelines above may be deleted without warning. Such actions are at the sole discretion of DiabetesSelfManagement.com. Comments are moderated Monday through Friday by the editors of DiabetesSelfManagement.com. The moderators are employees of Madavor Media, LLC and do not report any conflicts of interest. A privacy policy setting forth our policies regarding the collection, use, and disclosure of certain information relating to you and your use of this Web site can be found here. For more information, please read our Terms and Conditions