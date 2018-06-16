Product Review: Dex4 Glucose Gel

If you take insulin or types of diabetes pills called sulfonylureas or meglitinides, you’re at risk for hypoglycemia (low blood glucose), which is generally considered to be a blood glucose level below 70 mg/dl. Missing or delaying a meal, unplanned physical activity, drinking alcohol without eating, or taking more medicine than prescribed all raise the risk of having a “low.” Symptoms of hypoglycemia include feeling shaky or dizzy, sweating, feeling hungry, having a headache, or not being able to concentrate.

The best way to handle hypoglycemia is to prevent it from happening in the first place. But because life happens, it’s important to be prepared. Dex4 Glucose Gel is a fast-acting source of carbohydrate that’s an excellent option for treating low blood glucose. Using a glucose gel is a convenient and fast way to treat lows, since it doesn’t require chewing and is easy to swallow. Each 1.2-ounce pouch of Dex4 Glucose Gel contains 15 grams of carbohydrate — the amount recommended for treating hypoglycemia. The pouches are convenient to carry in your purse, briefcase, or backpack. Keep a few in your car’s glove compartment and desk drawer, as well. They’re also perfect for traveling or anytime you’re on the go!

