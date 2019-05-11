Home > Blog > Amy Campbell > Product Review: Dash Rapid Egg Cooker
Product Review: Dash Rapid Egg Cooker

By Amy Campbell, MS, RD, LDN, CDE
Eggs are a popular food for breakfast, but there’s no need to limit them to just breakfast — they’re perfect for any meal. They make an “egg-cellent” snack choice, too. (One large egg contains about 80 calories, 6 grams of protein and barely any carb). The American Diabetes Association states that eggs are fine to eat for people with diabetes, and that’s because eggs are a great source of high-quality protein, which helps to fill you up and has minimal impact on blood sugars. But what about all of the cholesterol in the yolks? Turns out, cholesterol found in food has little effect on cholesterol levels in your blood. (The real culprit is saturated fat, a type of fat that can raise blood cholesterol levels and possibly the risk of heart disease).

OK, so eggs are great. But cooking them…well, that’s another story. Cooking eggs can be messy and time consuming. Or at least, it used to be. Now there’s the Dash Rapid Egg Cooker to solve your egg-cooking woes. This inexpensive cooking gadget will cook six eggs at a time, any way you want: hard boiled, soft boiled, poached, or scrambled, and all at the touch of a button (literally). It will even make omelets! The egg cooker weighs just one pound, making it perfect for small kitchens and dorm rooms, and it has an automatic shut-off which avoids over-cooking. It’s so simple, even your kids can cook eggs.

