Product Review: Cocotopia Dark Chocolate Truffles

“…while visions of sugarplums danced in their head.” That’s a famous line from a famous holiday poem. And it’s that time of year — sugarplums (aka, sweets and candies) are everywhere! How is it possible to manage your blood sugars and your weight when goodies are literally around every corner? Now it IS possible, thanks to allulose, a rare, low-calorie sugar that is found in certain fruits and other foods, such as raisins, figs and maple syrup.

You’ll find allulose in Cocotopia Dark Chocolate Truffles — each truffle contains just 40 calories and is 45% lower in calories and fat, and 30% lower in sugar than the leading dark chocolate truffle. With just 6 grams of carb, you can indulge in chocolatey goodness without worrying that your blood sugar will climb sky high later. Cocotopia Dark Chocolate Truffles make a perfect hostess gift or stocking stuffer — or, keep them for yourself. Thanks to allulose, feel free to let visions of sugarplums dance in your head!

Amy Campbell, MS, RD, LDN, CDE

A Registered Dietitian and Certified Diabetes Educator at Good Measures, LLC, where she is a CDE manager for a virtual diabetes program. Campbell is the author of Staying Healthy with Diabetes: Nutrition & Meal Planning, a co-author of 16 Myths of a Diabetic Diet, and has written for publications including Diabetes Self-Management, Diabetes Spectrum, Clinical Diabetes, the Diabetes Research & Wellness Foundation’s newsletter, DiabeticConnect.com, and CDiabetes.com

Disclosure: Tate & Lyle sent this product for review. Views/opinions are solely my own.

