Product Review: Chef’n StalkChop Cauliflower Prep Tool

If you’re thinking you just don’t need one more kitchen gadget taking up space in your drawer, think again. You need the Chef’n StalkChop cauliflower prep tool if you’re on the keto diet or cutting carbs or you simply can’t get enough of cauliflower. This tool makes prepping cauliflower a whole lot easier (because cauliflower is one tough veggie to handle!).

The StalkChop separates the cauliflower florets from the stalk with its curved blade, so you don’t have to wrangle with it. Plus, its ergonomically designed handle means that its easy on your wrist, giving you more control and separating those florets in less time. It’s dishwasher-safe and easy to store. Now you can safely tackle cauliflower head-on and whip up low-carb cauliflower steaks, rice and pizza crust just like that! Not a big fan of cauliflower? The StalkChop works great on broccoli and other veggies with a stem, too.

Check out the StalkChop on Amazon!

Amy Campbell, MS, RD, LDN, CDE

A Registered Dietitian and Certified Diabetes Educator at Good Measures, LLC, where she is a CDE manager for a virtual diabetes program. Campbell is the author of Staying Healthy with Diabetes: Nutrition & Meal Planning, a co-author of 16 Myths of a Diabetic Diet, and has written for publications including Diabetes Self-Management, Diabetes Spectrum, Clinical Diabetes, the Diabetes Research & Wellness Foundation’s newsletter, DiabeticConnect.com, and CDiabetes.com