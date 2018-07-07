Home > Blog > Amy Campbell > Product Review: Brentwood Home Therapeutic Foam Wedge Pillow
by Amy Campbell, MS, RD, LDN, CDE
Pillows are pillows, right? Wrong! If you’re tired of tossing and turning all night, keeping your partner awake with your snoring, or waking up bent over with back pain, consider switching to a wedge pillow. This type of pillow can make a world of difference when it comes to getting a good night’s sleep. Its incline makes it ideal for conditions that benefit from raising the head of your bed.

Why should you try Brentwood Home Therapeutic Foam Wedge pillow? For starters, there is a link between Type 2 diabetes, and sleep apnea, a condition in which your airway becomes blocked repeatedly during sleep. Left untreated, sleep apnea can lead to serious health problems, including heart disease. The Brentwood Home Therapeutic Foam Wedge pillow provides the right level of incline to take pressure off your airway, allowing you to breathe — and sleep — with ease. Other health conditions, such as acid reflux and neck pain, can benefit from using this pillow, too. Try placing the wedge pillow under your knees to improve circulation and relieve back pain.

The Brentwood Home Therapeutic Foam Wedge pillow is made from hypoallergenic foam and is free from harmful chemicals, such as formaldehyde, mercury, lead, and phthalates. It’s available in four sizes and comes with a removable, washable cover. Order today for great sleep tonight!

