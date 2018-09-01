Home > Blog > Amy Campbell > Product Review: Bio-Oil
Product Review: Bio-Oil

by Amy Campbell, MS, RD, LDN, CDE
Having diabetes means that you’re at higher risk of skin issues, including bacterial infections (boils, styes, carbuncles), fungal (yeast) infections, diabetic dermopathy (skin spots), scleroderma diabeticorum (a thickening of the skin on the neck and back), and vitiligo (skin discoloration). In fact, skin issues are considered to be a complication of having diabetes. (Aiming to keep your blood glucose levels within your target range as often as possible is the best way to prevent any type of complication.)

Some of these skin issues can cause itching, scarring, dehydrated skin, and change in skin tone. Here’s where Bio-Oil comes in. Bio-Oil is clinically proven and dermatologist-recommended to improve the appearance of scars, stretch marks, and uneven skin tone. When used twice daily, it can help restore the skin’s lipid layer that prevents loss of moisture, and it minimizes fine lines and wrinkles, keeping skin soft, supple, and young-looking. This hypo-allergenic oil contains a blend of botanical oils and vitamins that is suitable for all skin types, and it won’t clog pores. Bio-Oil has earned the Good Housekeeping Seal of Approval in 2018, along with multiple beauty awards, worldwide.

Bio-Oil is available in 2-ounce, 4.2-ounce, and 6.7-ounce sizes. Remember: If you do develop a diabetes-related skin condition, it’s important to see your provider for an appropriate diagnosis and treatment plan.

