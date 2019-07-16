Product Review: Bee’s Wrap Reusable Food Wraps

Summer has arrived! Hopefully, you’re enjoying the fresh fruit and vegetable bounty that this time of year has to offer. But handling leftovers (if there are any) means using yards and yards of plastic wrap to keep them fresh. Plastic wrap, for the most part, can’t be recycled curbside, and only some communities offer drop-off locations. According to National Geographic, 91% of plastic isn’t recycled. It also takes more than 400 years for plastic to degrade.

One way that we can all do our part to be eco-friendlier is to switch to using Bee’s Wrap reusable food wraps. These wraps are a viable and sustainable alternative to plastic wrap. Founded in 2012, Bee’s Wrap wraps are made from organic cotton infused with beeswax, organic jojoba oil and tree resin. The warmth of your hands softens each wrap (you get a pack of 3: 1 small, 1 medium and 1 large wrap), allowing you to form it over your bowl, container or piece of food, creating a seal. Wash Bee’s Wraps in cool water with mild soap. Used weekly, these wraps will last for about one year; once they’ve served their usefulness, they can be added to a compost heap, as they’re biodegradable. These wraps are beautiful as well as practical, and you’ll feel good about using them in kitchen. They make a great gift, too!

