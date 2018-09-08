Home > Blog > Amy Campbell > Product Review: Bare Baked Crunchy Sea Salt Beet Chips
Product Review: Bare Baked Crunchy Sea Salt Beet Chips

by Amy Campbell, MS, RD, LDN, CDE
You know you should probably eat more beets. After all, beets provide many health benefits, including lowering the risk of heart disease, cancer, and dementia. Eating beets can also help you lower your blood pressure. And did you know that beets help boost eye health? That’s because they contain lutein, an antioxidant that can lessen the risk of macular degeneration and cataracts. Plus, if you’re looking to get more from your workouts, studies show that drinking beet juice before you exercise can give you more endurance and a lower resting blood pressure.

But maybe eating beets really isn’t for you — after all, they can be a little messy. Or maybe you can’t get your fill of beets. In either case, give Bare Sea Salt Beet Chips a try. These beet chips are the real deal: they’re made from beets that are baked (not fried), and they’re free from fat, gluten, dairy, GMOs, and preservatives. One serving contains 140 calories, 29 grams of carbohydrate, 4 grams of protein, and 8 grams of fiber. Plus, they’re loaded with potassium, a nutrient important for keeping your blood pressure at a healthy level. Bare Baked Crunchy Sea Salt Beet Chips make a great snack or appetizer, and they’re a perfect way to fit more veggies into your eating plan. Beets, pure and simple.

