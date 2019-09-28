Product Review: Bada Bean Bada Boom Crunchy Broadbeans

You know the drill — it’s 3 PM, your stomach begins to rumble, and visions of the vending machine start playing through your head. You’ve sworn off that vending machine…but the bag of baby carrots on your desk just doesn’t cut it. You want a snack that will satisfy the mid-day munchies without sending your blood sugar soaring or pumping you full of unwanted calories. What to choose? Easy — Bada Bean Bada Boom Crunchy Broadbeans, of course!

In case you haven’t heard, beans are big right now. Beans, or legumes, such as pinto beans, black beans and chickpeas, for example, are packed with fiber, protein and a bunch of vitamins and minerals. Broadbeans (aka fava beans) are a proud member of the legume family and are the basis for Bada Bean Bada Boom snacks. The broadbeans are lightly roasted in sunflower oil and then seasoned — you’ll get three flavors in this variety pack, including sriracha, sea salt and mesquite. Each packet contains just 100 calories, 15 grams of carb, 7 grams of protein and 5 grams of fiber — not too shabby for a grab-and-go snack. But don’t stop there: Bada Bean Bada Boom Crunchy Broadbeans are great to throw into a salad (ditch the croutons) or soup. These tasty beans are gluten-free, vegan, kosher and non-GMO, as well.

Amy Campbell, MS, RD, LDN, CDE

A Registered Dietitian and Certified Diabetes Educator at Good Measures, LLC, where she is a CDE manager for a virtual diabetes program. Campbell is the author of Staying Healthy with Diabetes: Nutrition & Meal Planning, a co-author of 16 Myths of a Diabetic Diet, and has written for publications including Diabetes Self-Management, Diabetes Spectrum, Clinical Diabetes, the Diabetes Research & Wellness Foundation’s newsletter, DiabeticConnect.com, and CDiabetes.com