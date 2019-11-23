Product Review: Aquaphor Lip Protectant + Sunscreen

One part of the body you don’t want to neglect is your lips. That’s because the skin on your lip is thin and delicate; as a result, your lips are more susceptible to dryness, chapping and cracking. When blood sugar levels are high, your lips can become dry. And dry lips can split — at this point, it’s open season for infection to set in.

Treat your lips to some TLC with Aquaphor Lip Protectant + Sunscreen. This soothing lip balm is made with shea butter, a natural moisturizer that’s rich in essential fatty acids and vitamins. Aquaphor is a trusted brand that is a dermatologist top choice when it comes to skin care. Aquaphor Lip Protectant + Sunscreen provides soothing relief — minus fragrance, preservatives and parabens, so it’s perfect for sensitive lips. Plus, it’s formulated with a broad-spectrum sunscreen (SPF 30) to shield your lips from the sun’s damaging UVA and UVB rays (and yes, you still need sunscreen in the winter). Give your lips the attention they so richly deserve and in turn, you’ll have smooth, healthy lips all year round.

Amy Campbell, MS, RD, LDN, CDE

A Registered Dietitian and Certified Diabetes Educator at Good Measures, LLC, where she is a CDE manager for a virtual diabetes program. Campbell is the author of Staying Healthy with Diabetes: Nutrition & Meal Planning, a co-author of 16 Myths of a Diabetic Diet, and has written for publications including Diabetes Self-Management, Diabetes Spectrum, Clinical Diabetes, the Diabetes Research & Wellness Foundation’s newsletter, DiabeticConnect.com, and CDiabetes.com