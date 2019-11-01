Product Review: Annie’s Organic Vegan Mac

Macaroni and cheese is a fan favorite — but it’s tricky to partake of this tasty comfort food if you are following a vegan and gluten-free diet. Luckily, Annie’s has a solution.

Annie’s Organic Vegan Mac just happens to be gluten-free, making it a good choice for those who have celiac or who are gluten intolerant and who want to focus more on plant-based eating. Unlike other boxed mac and cheese, Annie’s contains no artificial flavors, synthetic colors or preservatives. Plus, it’s certified organic and non-GMO. The “pasta” is made from organic white and brown rice flour, and you’ll enjoy a cheesy flavor (minus the milk and cheese, of course). Each serving contains 210 calories, 49 grams of carb, 4 grams of protein and, if prepared with almond milk, 0 grams of fat.

Annie’s is a well-known, trusted brand that is dedicated to the health and wellness of people and the planet. Annie’s Organic Vegan Mac will likely become a favorite of yours — and your family’s — so stock up now! It’s perfect for lunch, dinner or a late-night snack.

