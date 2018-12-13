Home > Blog > Quinn Phillips > Pops! Blood Glucose Monitoring System Gets FDA Approval
Pops! Blood Glucose Monitoring System Gets FDA Approval

Pops! Blood Glucose Monitoring System Gets FDA Approval

By Quinn Phillips
Print Text Size: A A A

Pops! Diabetes Care has announced that its Pops! one Blood Glucose Monitoring System has received approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), clearing the way for the product to be available for purchase in early 2019.

As shown on the company’s website, the Pops! one System includes a slim blood glucose meter that can be attached to a mobile phone (but doesn’t have to be), and communicates with the phone to display and store blood glucose readings.

Advertisement

In addition to showing and storing blood glucose readings, the Pops! app is designed to coach users to manage their diabetes as effectively as possible. This includes reminders to check blood glucose, as well as pointing out trends in levels.

As with most apps that sync with blood glucose meters, Pops! allows users to share their stored blood glucose readings with family members or health-care providers.

“Pops! has made it much easier to manage my blood sugar,” says Lonny Stormo, CEO of Pops! Diabetes Care, who notes that his HbA1c level (a measure of long-term blood glucose control) has gone down while using the system.

Stormo adds that the system “makes it possible for me to check my blood sugar standing in a movie theater lobby or hiking in the park, and the app helps me in anything from simple reminders to easily looking at my trends.”

For more information, visit the Pops! Diabetes Care website.

Want to learn more about managing blood glucose levels? Read “What Is a Normal Blood Sugar Level?” “Managing Your Blood Glucose Ups and Downs”, and “Making Your Blood Glucose Monitor Work for You,” then see our blood sugar chart.

Learn more about the health and medical experts who who provide you with the cutting-edge resources, tools, news, and more on Diabetes Self-Management.
About Our Experts >>

Disclaimer of Medical Advice: You understand that the blog posts and comments to such blog posts (whether posted by us, our agents or bloggers, or by users) do not constitute medical advice or recommendation of any kind, and you should not rely on any information contained in such posts or comments to replace consultations with your qualified health care professionals to meet your individual needs. The opinions and other information contained in the blog posts and comments do not reflect the opinions or positions of the Site Proprietor.

All comments are moderated and there may be a delay in the publication of your comment. Please be on-topic and appropriate. Do not disclose personal information. Be respectful of other posters. Only post information that is correct and true to your knowledge. When referencing information that is not based on personal experience, please provide links to your sources. All commenters are considered to be nonmedical professionals unless explicitly stated otherwise. Promotion of your own or someone else's business or competing site is not allowed: Sharing links to sites that are relevant to the topic at hand is permitted, but advertising is not. Once submitted, comments cannot be modified or deleted by their authors. Comments that don't follow the guidelines above may be deleted without warning. Such actions are at the sole discretion of DiabetesSelfManagement.com. Comments are moderated Monday through Friday by the editors of DiabetesSelfManagement.com. The moderators are employees of Madavor Media, LLC and do not report any conflicts of interest. A privacy policy setting forth our policies regarding the collection, use, and disclosure of certain information relating to you and your use of this Web site can be found here. For more information, please read our Terms and Conditions