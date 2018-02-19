Home > Blog > Joseph Gustaitis > Plastics and Diabetes
Plastics and Diabetes

Plastics and Diabetes

by Joseph Gustaitis
Print Text Size: A A A

Today we rely on plastics for such a wide variety of uses that it’s difficult to imagine life without them. However, although there has been no convincing evidence linking plastics to disease, questions still linger about their safety.

One of the components of plastics that has most interested health researchers are phthalates. Known as “plasticizers,” they increase the flexibility and durability of plastics. They are especially useful in the making of PVC (polyvinyl chloride), which is used in the manufacture of pipes and vinyl flooring and siding. Their danger to health has not been proven, but some manufacturers who have used them are now phasing them out over concerns that they might contribute to such problems as developmental problems in children and cancer.

Advertisement

Recently, researchers in Australia published a study that was the first to explore the relationship between phthalates and disease in middle-aged and older men. They collected data from 1,500 men and detected phthalates in the urine samples of a whopping 99.6 percent of the men who were 35 and older. The researchers then compared the levels of phthalates in the samples with the prevalence of chronic diseases in their subjects. They found that the men who had higher levels of phthalates had higher rates of cardiovascular disease, high blood pressure, and Type 2 diabetes. Finally, they adjusted the results to allow for differences in lifestyle, socioeconomic factors, and overweight and obesity. They found the results to still be significant.

Zumin Shi, PhD, the senior author of the study, said, “We found that the prevalence of cardiovascular disease, Type 2 diabetes, and high blood pressure increased among those men with higher total phthalate levels. While we still don’t understand the exact reasons why phthalates are independently linked to disease, we do know the chemicals impact on the human endocrine system, which controls hormone release that regulate the body’s growth, metabolism, and sexual development and function.” Although the study was done on men, Professor Shi added that a similar study done on women would most likely result in similar findings.

Want to learn more about plastics and diabetes? Read “Diabetes From Plastic?” “Study Strengthens Link Between Common Chemical and Type 2,” and “Type 2 and Environmental Chemicals Linked,” “Toxic Chemicals and Diabetes.”

Disclaimer of Medical Advice: You understand that the blog posts and comments to such blog posts (whether posted by us, our agents or bloggers, or by users) do not constitute medical advice or recommendation of any kind, and you should not rely on any information contained in such posts or comments to replace consultations with your qualified health care professionals to meet your individual needs. The opinions and other information contained in the blog posts and comments do not reflect the opinions or positions of the Site Proprietor.

All comments are moderated and there may be a delay in the publication of your comment. Please be on-topic and appropriate. Do not disclose personal information. Be respectful of other posters. Only post information that is correct and true to your knowledge. When referencing information that is not based on personal experience, please provide links to your sources. All commenters are considered to be nonmedical professionals unless explicitly stated otherwise. Promotion of your own or someone else's business or competing site is not allowed: Sharing links to sites that are relevant to the topic at hand is permitted, but advertising is not. Once submitted, comments cannot be modified or deleted by their authors. Comments that don't follow the guidelines above may be deleted without warning. Such actions are at the sole discretion of DiabetesSelfManagement.com. Comments are moderated Monday through Friday by the editors of DiabetesSelfManagement.com. The moderators are employees of Madavor Media, LLC and do not report any conflicts of interest. A privacy policy setting forth our policies regarding the collection, use, and disclosure of certain information relating to you and your use of this Web site can be found here. For more information, please read our Terms and Conditions