Home > Blog > Diane Fennell > Pistachios May Blunt Blood Sugar Spikes

Pistachios May Blunt Blood Sugar Spikes

by Diane Fennell
Print Text Size: A A A

Dealing with after-meal blood glucose spikes is a familiar challenge to most people with diabetes. Now, new evidence presented at the International Diabetes Federation World Congress 2011 suggests that eating pistachios along with a high-glycemic meal may help to dampen the post-meal blood sugar response, particularly in people with metabolic syndrome (a cluster of factors that raises the risk of heart disease, stroke, and Type 2 diabetes). Previous research has indicated that replacing some carbohydrate foods with nuts each day has specific benefits for people with Type 2.

In a small study published earlier this year in the European Journal of Clinical Nutrition, consuming 56 grams (approximately 2 ounces) of pistachios along with high-carbohydrate foods such as parboiled rice and pasta was shown to significantly decrease the post-meal blood glucose response in 10 healthy participants.

Advertisement

In an expansion of that study, the same research team looked at 20 people — 12 women and 8 men — with metabolic syndrome, an average age of 54 years, and an average body-mass index (BMI) of 37.5 (a BMI of 30 or higher is considered obese). The participants were served 84 grams (roughly 3 ounces) of pistachios along with either 50 grams (about 1.8 ounces) of white bread or white bread with butter and cheese. Fingerstick and vein blood samples were collected over the course of 3 hours to check levels of glucose and insulin as well as several other hormones such as glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1). The research, which was funded by the Western Pistachio Association, found that the after-meal blood glucose response was lower when the carbohydrate foods were consumed with pistachios.

According to the study authors, “These data demonstrate that the addition of pistachios to foods with high available carbohydrate content reduces the overall glycemic impact of the foods studied [parboiled rice, pasta, white bread, and mashed potatoes], despite increasing the overall available carbohydrate content.” Lead researcher Cyril W.C. Kendall, PhD, proposes that the nuts, which have a relatively low carbohydrate content and healthy protein and fats, may be replacing some of the high-carbohydrate content of the meals, and suggests that further research is necessary to determine the exact cause of the modest impact on blood glucose levels.

As noted in this article on PRNewswire.com, one easy way to incorporate pistachios into your everyday diet is to keep a bag of the nuts handy to replace high-carbohydrate snacks, such as pretzels, potato chips, and sweets. A single serving of pistachios is 49 nuts and contains 158 calories, 8 grams of carbohydrate, 13 grams of fat, 3 grams of fiber, and 6 grams of protein.

To learn more about the research, read the article “A Handful of Pistachios Can Decrease Glycemic Response” (registration required). And for more strategies on lowering after-meal blood glucose levels, check out the article “Strike the Spike II: Dealing With High Blood Glucose After Meals.”

Disclaimer of Medical Advice: You understand that the blog posts and comments to such blog posts (whether posted by us, our agents or bloggers, or by users) do not constitute medical advice or recommendation of any kind, and you should not rely on any information contained in such posts or comments to replace consultations with your qualified health care professionals to meet your individual needs. The opinions and other information contained in the blog posts and comments do not reflect the opinions or positions of the Site Proprietor.

  • Joe

    Shhhh… If this gets out, the price of pistachios will skyrocket.

  • Sandra

    Hey Joe!! I have a bulletin for you!! The price of pistachios has already skyrocketed!! Nuts in general are totally out of sight! However, this is great news. I love pistachios and am looking forward to trying them just as aoon as I raid the kids college fund!!

  • PAT

    I agree with you mentioned a certain food is good for you…up the price goes. It is a shame. I hope I can get a garden started this year.

  • John_C

    Well other than a few pistachios (good thing) you shouldn’t be eating most of the other foods mentioned — if you want decent control.

  • Joe

    For those concerned about the price of nuts, one hint is to check out the baking isle of the supermarket rather than the snack isle. Nuts packaged for baking often have a lower price per ounce. Also, I’m not sure about the rest of the country/world, but here in the Midwest there are a couple of farm supply stores that feature both snacks and baking supplies in larger, generic packaging as well as name brands at lower-than-supermarket prices. The only problem is in order to get to the pistachios, you have to walk by the giant bags of tortilla chips and candy.

  • Tina Cook

    I buy Pistachio’s in costco in the large packs and they are cheaper than most other snacks this way. (Not the large packs made up of snack size bags but just the big bags).

  • Eve

    This relatively small study was funded by the Western Pistachio Association – I am not saying its conclusions are not correct – but I am sceptical. This also might encourage people to think they can eat white bread and a few pistachios will cancel out its effects.

    • Marina Vargas

      I’m telling you this because I’m pre diabetic, my blood sugar usually is 89. Last week it dropped to 64. I found it really weird. This week it was almost back to normal. It was 79. I stopped and thought to myself the difference between this week and last week. Last week I ate a whole bunch of pistachios everyday. And last week I ate a pint of cookie dough. The cookie dough should have made my blood sugar sky rocket. But it did because of the pistachios. And that is the only difference between last week and this one. This week I didn’t have pistachios at home so I couldn’t eat it. Last week I ate a of of it. So I believe this study, because I saw it for my self. Not only did the pistachios lowered my blood sugar, it actually make me have low blood sugar. Low blood sugar is usually under 70. I was at 64. And I ate a lot of cookie dough.

  • T E

    This is awesome! Coincidentally, I’ve been eating lots of pistachios, as this is the only healthy snack that satisfies my craving for junk food (I love potato chips). I’m doing everything in my power to reverse my pre-diabetes. Good to know there’s a possibility that it may help lower BG. Call me crazy, but I think it’s helping my weight loss as well!

All comments are moderated and there may be a delay in the publication of your comment. Please be on-topic and appropriate. Do not disclose personal information. Be respectful of other posters. Only post information that is correct and true to your knowledge. When referencing information that is not based on personal experience, please provide links to your sources. All commenters are considered to be nonmedical professionals unless explicitly stated otherwise. Promotion of your own or someone else's business or competing site is not allowed: Sharing links to sites that are relevant to the topic at hand is permitted, but advertising is not. Once submitted, comments cannot be modified or deleted by their authors. Comments that don't follow the guidelines above may be deleted without warning. Such actions are at the sole discretion of DiabetesSelfManagement.com. Comments are moderated Monday through Friday by the editors of DiabetesSelfManagement.com. The moderators are employees of Madavor Media, LLC and do not report any conflicts of interest. A privacy policy setting forth our policies regarding the collection, use, and disclosure of certain information relating to you and your use of this Web site can be found here. For more information, please read our Terms and Conditions