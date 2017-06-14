Is Overtreatment of Diabetes Widespread?

Ask anyone with diabetes what the most important goal of treating their condition is, and you’re likely to get the same answer from many of them: lowering blood glucose levels. And while it’s important to keep tabs on other measurements — such as blood pressure, body weight, and waist circumference — managing blood glucose levels remains the central goal of diabetes treatment.

But due to the risk of hypoglycemia (low blood glucose) that certain diabetes drugs such as insulin and sulfonylureas pose, in many cases it’s possible to go too far in lowering someone’s blood glucose levels — even if their HbA1c level (a measure of long-term blood glucose control) is still within the accepted range. This is particularly true in older adults, and according to a recent study, overtreatment in this age group may be widespread.

Published earlier this month in the journal Diabetic Medicine, the study looked at 1,379 adults age 70 or older with Type 2 diabetes across 16 different doctor’s offices in Norfolk, England, who took either sulfonylureas or insulin. Nearly half of this group also had chronic kidney disease, and the median HbA1c level of the entire group was 7.5%, with no difference between those with and without kidney disease.

As noted in an article on the study at Diabetes.co.uk, researchers used HbA1c levels to estimate how many people in this group might have their diabetes overtreated, using 7.0% as the threshold. They found that 29.9% of the study group fell into this category, including 12.1% with an HbA1c level below 6.5%. People who took sulfonylureas were more likely than those who took insulin to have an HbA1c level below 7.0%, with 35% falling within this range, compared with 24% of those taking insulin. Among people who took both insulin and a sulfonylurea, 16% had an HbA1c level below 7.0%.

While these numbers may strike many people with diabetes as worthy goals or successful achievements, in older adults they may be less advisable than in the general population — especially if someone has another chronic health condition such as kidney disease, in which case the short-term risk of hypoglycemia could outweigh any long-term benefits of better glucose control. In fact, the American Diabetes Association, in its 2017 Standards of Medical Care in Diabetes, suggests an HbA1c goal of 7.5% for healthy older adults, and 8.0% for those with multiple chronic illnesses — both higher than for the general diabetes population.

Of course, it’s impossible to know from this study how widespread potential overtreatment of older adults is beyond its small population of participants. And even if similar data were available from across the entire United States, it still wouldn’t be clear exactly which cases indicate overtreatment, and which ones just show healthy adults with excellent blood glucose control. To more accurately estimate overtreatment, any study would probably need to include episodes of hypoglycemia in its calculation.

